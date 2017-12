0 Share with your friends Submit

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

• Friday at 8, visit Hamburger Mary’s for their Variety Friday Dinner Show. Hosted by Cyn City, drag queens will display a variety of talents for guests. Seating begins at 6:30. More info here.

• Friday night at 9, join South Beach Houston for Best of 2000 night. DJ T!NA will be on turntables, spinning hits by Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, The Spice Girls, and more. There is no cover. More details here.

• Saturday night at 8, Pearl Bar Houston will screen UFC 219. Cris Cyborg will take on Holly Holm for the World Featherweight Championship. Their fight, along with nine others, will be shown on 12 big screen TVs inside and on the patio. More info here.

• Saturday night at 10:30, Guava Lamp presents Houston’s Best Drag Show. Angelina DM Trailz and Foxy Mon’Ro will showcase their talents with other local, regional, and national drag queens. More details here.

• Sunday night at 5 through Monday morning at 10, Sutliff & Stout Accident Law Firm is offering Free Sober Rides for New Year’s Eve. To reduce the risk of drinking and driving, the firm will reimburse any taxi or ride-sharing service fares via Paypal. More info here.

• Sunday night at 7, visit Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for a 2018 New Year’s Party. At midnight, there will be a toast and a money drop, and at 1:30 a.m. guests will get free breakfast. VIP tables can be reserved now. More details here.

• Sunday night at 8, Eagle Houston invites you to ring in the New Year at the Black Mask Ball. There is no cover, and drinking packages can be reserved now. More info here.

• Also Sunday night at 8, Mrs. Monkey’s Cabaret will host Drag Me to The Circus at TC’s Bar Houston. The New Year’s Eve show will feature with entertainment by the cabaret’s monkeys, Miss Gay Texas America Violet S’Arbleu, vocalist Michael Chiavone, and more. More details here.

• Sunday night at 9, spend your New Year’s Eve at Rich’s Houston. There will be three DJ’s on turntables, complimentary champagne, and a cash balloon will drop thousands at midnight. Rich’s advises guests to arrive earlier than usual to avoid congestion at entry. More info here.

• Also Sunday night at 9, JR’s Houston will host a New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring confetti, a champagne fountain, and a toast at midnight. There will be no cover. More details here.

• Sunday night at 10, Downtownfest Houston invites you to celebrate New Year’s Eve Downtown. The city will recognize monumental events that happened in 2017 such as Hurricane Harvey and the Astros winning the World Series. More info here.

