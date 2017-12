0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly guide to LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

• Thursday night at 9:30, the Organization Latina of Trans in Texas will celebrate Christmas with a “Posada y Cena” at Scandalo Night Club. There will be gifts, raffles, live entertainment, and a presentation to honor Houston transgender advocates. Dinner starts at 10. More info here.

• Beginning Friday, Call Me By Your Name is screening at the Edwards Greenway Grand Palace and AMC Dine-In Houston 8. Based on Andre Aciman’s novel, Call Me By Your Name is a love story about Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old who transcribes music in his family’s villa, and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father. Tickets and more details here.

• Friday night at 10, Etro Lounge will honor the late dance-pop artist George Michael, at their second annual tribute. DJ E-nertia and DJ Rice Cube will be on turntables, playing hits by Michael and Wham! More info here.

• Saturday afternoon at 1, the First Amendment volunteer group and Transgender Women of Color United for Change will host their 15th annual Day of Gifts toy drive at Boxer Property. Attendees will be given resources, have a family photo taken, and children under 12 will receive gifts. More details here.

• Saturday night at 8, Eagle Houston will host XXXmas with Santa. Have your picture taken sitting on Leather Santa’s lap and a donation will go to Tony’s Place for LGBTQ youth. More details here.

• Saturday night at 9, Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca del Rio will perform a comedy show at South Beach Houston. There is no cover before 10. More info here.

• Also Saturday night at 9, Guava Lamp will host a customer appreciation holiday party in honor of Houston’s LGBTQ community. The party will be followed by Houston’s Best Drag Show at 10:30, hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. More details here.

• Saturday night at 10, Rich’s Houston will celebrate the holidays at their second annual Pajama, Onesie, Union Suit & Lingerie Party. Guests are encouraged to dress in PJs, onesies, union suits, and lingerie. DJ Joe Ross will be on turntables and there is no cover before 11. More info here.

• Sunday night at 7, UH’s LGBTQ Alumni Association will host a Cougar Football Hawai’i Bowl Watch Party at Eagle Houston. Fans are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts to cheer on the Cougars as they face Fresno State. More details here.

• Also Sunday night at 7, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The service will include performances by the church’s choir and a string quartet, worship, and a candlelight postelude. More info here.

