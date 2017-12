0 Share with your friends Submit

It’s been a record year for OutSmart‘s website, with 366,000 users and counting, up from 190,000 in 2016. Below, in descending order, are the 10 posts from 2017 that have received the most page views. For all the latest Houston LGBTQ news and entertainment, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1. Houston Gets Texas’ First LGBT Pride Crosswalks

Rainbow-colored structures to be installed this weekend at Westheimer and Taft in Montrose.

2. Flier Spotted at Montrose Bus Station Encourages LGBT People to Commit Suicide

Metro rider spots an anti-gay flier at Westheimer and Stanford.

3. His Adopted Mission

Gay meteorologist Frank Billingsley went looking for his biological parents. You’ll be surprised at what he found.

4. Pride Houston Sues Former President Frankie Quijano

Judge orders longtime leader to relinquish control of organization’s business assets.

5. Houston Church Allegedly Fires Hurricane Harvey Volunteer for Being Gay, Jewish

Navy combat veteran Carmen Hix claims Calvary Houston pastor called her a sinner.

6. Ann Coulter Suggests Harvey was God’s Punishment for Electing a Lesbian Mayor

Right-wing pundit calls explanation ‘more credible than climate change.’

7. Gay Realtor Reflects on Property Brothers’ Visit to Galveston

‘It was fun. But it was also crazy,’ says David Bowers.

8. Heroes of Harvey: Lesbian Officer Kept Working as Home was Destroyed

Memorial Villages cop Toni Mascione also heads security at LGBTQ nightclub Rich’s.

9. Houston Will Become Home to 1st LGBT Senior Houston Project in Southwest

Montrose Center to host Oz-themed launch party for facility in June.

10. Salvation Army Opens Doors to Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Christian charity with record of discrimination partners with Tony’s Place to serve vulnerable population.

