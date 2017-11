0 Share with your friends Submit

Photos by Dalton DeHart

Hundreds gathered at Rich’s Houston on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for OutSmart’s 2017 Gayest & Greatest Awards reception. Winners and finalists received their certificates, and had an opportunity to be photographed with their framed awards. The Montrose Center was announced as Best LGBTQ Philanthropic Organization, and received a $5,000 check from OutSmart. For more on our 21st annual Readers’ Choice Awards, go here.

