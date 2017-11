0 Share with your friends Submit

• Thursday morning at 9, head downtown for the 68th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Streets will be filled with floats, balloons, marching bands, and live entertainment. The parade is free, but general seating tickets can be purchased here.

• Thursday afternoon at 1:30, South Beach will host its Traditional Thanksgiving Day Dinner at JR’s Bar & Grill. Lunch will be followed by dessert and coffee at 4:30 p.m. More information here.

• Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon invites you to celebrate Thanksgiving potluck style. Doors open at 4 p.m., with happy hour drink prices all day. More details here.

• Thursday night at 8, join Hamburger Mary’s for Thanksgiving She-Nanigans. The drag and comedy show will feature Marko Ross, Sasha Frost, celebrity Selena Quintenilla impersonator Selina Lafemme, and Diana Ross impersonator Tommie Ross. Dinner seating starts at 7. More info here.

• Friday morning at 8, tailgate with UH’s LGBTQ Alumni Association before the Cougars face the Navy Midshipmen in their last game of the regular season. The association will be in the Fort Bend Alumni tent. More details here.

• Saturday night at 8, Pearl Bar will host a ‘90s House Party featuring DJ Tina, with no cover charge. More info here.

• Sunday afternoon at 4, Michael’s Outpost will host Daddy of Montrose 2017. This year’s Daddy of Montrose is Christopher Daniel, who will host his first fundraiser called Duets. All event proceeds will benefit holiday charities. More details here.

