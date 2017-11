0 Share with your friends Submit

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta and John Wright

• The Transgender Day of Remembrance is Monday, November 20, but Houston began its commemoration on Wednesday night at the Progressive Open Door Christian Center, with events continuing this weekend. Transgender Woman of Color United for Change (TWCUC) will host a Transgender Day of Resources and Healthy Living from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Montrose Center. TWCUC will also host the I Am She and She Was Me! Awards Gala, to honor trans and intersex people and allies, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday at the Montrose Center. The Houston Transgender Unity Committee is hosting its annual observance beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the A.D. Bruce Religion Center at the University of Houston. Transform Houston and HOUequality will premier Major!, a documentary about the life of Major Griffin-Gracy, a 75-year-old trans activist, at 6 p.m. Monday at the University of Houston’s Agnes Arnold Hall.

• On Thursday, Houston’s Lesbian Health Initiative will host a workshop about mental health with a queer and trans focus at 6 p.m. at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• On Friday, the Ensemble Theater will host an LGBTQ mixer, Out at the Ensemble Theatre, to kick off its holiday musical “Soulful Sounds of Christmas.” The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the theater, 3535 Main St. More info here.

• On Saturday and Sunday, the 12th annual Via Colori street painting festival will take place at Hermann Square at City Hall and the surrounding streets of McKinney, Bagby and Walker. Bring the kids (children under 18 get in free) and all your friends to downtown’s 12th annual festival that includes live music, food and drink vendors and award winning street painters from around the world. This event has raised more than $3,000,000 for Houston’s The Center for Hearing and Speech, a nonprofit that aids local children with mild to profound hearing loss. More info here.

• On Saturday, Pride Houston Inc. will hold two volunteer open houses at the Montrose Center. “By serving on yearly production committees, you will plan, coordinate, and fully realize each event, including the Festival and Parade,” the group writes.. The open houses are from 11 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. More info here.

• On Saturday, Discovery Green hosts Frostival, the annual park-wide celebration to kick off the winter season. Frostival is a one-night extravaganza that marks the opening of the park’s ice skating rink, as well as its winter programs and events, and the debut of a new public art installation. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the park, 1500 McKinney St. More info here.

For more events, visit our online calendar.

