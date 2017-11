Bunny Buddies marks their 20th Bunniversary at Bering Memorial UMC on Saturday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Complied by Lourdes Zavaleta

Kick off November by celebrating the Astros’ World Series victory, marking Dia de los Muertos, hitting Houston’s first Frida Kahlo festival, or taking your bunny to church:

• Thursday through Saturday, celebrate Latin American customs that surround Dia de los Muertos with interactive and commemorative activities at the National Museum of Funeral History. Museum admission includes the Day of the Dead exhibit. More information here.

• Thursday night, singer songwriter Scout Larue Willis will perform her music live at Pearl Bar. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. More information here.

• On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, visit Rich’s for presentations of Hedwig and the Angry Inch . The Obsidian Theater will tell the story of a self-proclaimed glam rock goddess in this musical about love and identity. Shows run Thursday through Saturday until Nov. 18. Tickets and more information here.

• On Friday afternoon, celebrate the Astros’ World Series championship at a parade downtown. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Smith at Lamar and will proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and end at Lamar.

• Beginning at noon on Saturday, check out Houston’s first Frida Kahlo Festival hosted by the 45ArtCenter. There will be music, vendors, live art, and an art exhibit featuring bisexual painter Frida Kahlo’s works and a Dia de los Muertos community memorial. More information here.

• Also Saturday, join Bunny Buddies for their 20th Bunniversary at Bering Memorial UMC. The event encourages you to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bunny/ies) while enjoying an afternoon socializing, shopping, and swapping stories as beginning at 1 p.m. More details here.

• On Saturday and Sunday, check out the 2017 Art @ Discovery Green fair, where you can stroll the booths of over 80 fine and contempoary craft artists and find the new crown piece of your collection as well as one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season.

• On Saturday night, the Houston Transgender Unity Committee will host its 25th annual Transgender Unity Banquet 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Marriott North. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Fiona Dawson, the banquet’s keynote speaker. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships, Houston Pride activities, annual recognition awards, and grants. More information here. Tickets can be purchased here.

