Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Complied by Lourdes Zavaleta

• At 7 p.m. Thursday, get to know the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston at Rich’s Big Gay Happy Hour, a new regular event set for every second Thursday of the month. There is no cover. More information here.

• At 8 p.m. Friday, Dixie Longate, America’s most famous Tupperware lady, performs a one-woman show at 8 p.m. at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Having premiered off-Broadway in 2007, Dixie’s Tupperware Party is gearing up for the fifth season of its world tour. Get tickets here.

• At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Hurricanes Flag Football League will hold a post-games social at George Country Sports Bar. There will be beer, barbecue, and college football. Free Grillin will cater the event. More details here.

• Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Resurrection Metropolitan Church will host Drag Bingo. Join drag kings and queens for a night of games, raffles, food and drinks, and live entertainment. All proceeds support the ministries of Resurrection MCC. More information here.

• At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Latino LGBTQ Gay Pride Organization invites you to Baile 2017 at the Hyatt Regency. There will be food, drinks, dancing, and award recipients will be recognized for the work they have done in the Latino LGBT community. More details and ticket information here.

• At 10 p.m. Saturday, Rupaul’s Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport will perform table-side at Hamburger Mary’s for its Cabaret at 8. More information here.

• Also at 10 p.m. Saturday, Raja and Raven from Rupaul’s Drag Race and the webseries Fashion Photo Ruview will toot, boot, and throw shade during a live Fashion Photo Review at South Beach. Doors open at 10 p.m. The show will be followed by an autograph party and a photoshoot. More information here.

• Sunday morning, the LIVE Consortium will host its 8th annual This Is How We Brunch at La Griglia. Join the organization for food, bottomless mimosas, champagne and wine while they discuss issues concerning HIV and its stigmas. All donations will benefit LIVE’s HIV and HIV-Stigma Education Programs. Register and purchase tickets here.

• From 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Our MSociety hosts its Fall Drag Show and Brunch at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, out Houston attorney Beau Miller will kick off his campaign for judge of the 190th Civil District Court, at Jackson St. BBQ. Miller will file his official application to run for office that same day. More information here.

For more events, visit our online calendar. To submit an event, go here.

