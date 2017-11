0 Share with your friends Submit

Mercury goes retrogade in Sagittarius, the sign of travel.

November’s big news is that Mercury is going retrograde from the 27th through December 25. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius, the sign of travel, so be sure to get your holiday plans made early! With Mercury retrograde during the holidays, it is best to stick with your traditional plans rather than striking out on something new. • Neptune (the mystic, the musician, and the addict) goes direct on the 22nd. Neptune rules flood events, and has been affecting the local and national charts since November 2016. We will see more heavy rain and possible flooding through 2018. • Mars, the initiator and activator, is moving through Libra and will have the most impact on the cardinal signs—Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn. This can give you the courage to act on your impulses and express your anger more easily. It could also be harder to sleep as restfully. • Good days this month are the 3rd, 4th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 17th, 21st, and 25th. Days to stay in bed are the 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, and 28th. • The sun begins the month in Scorpio and enters Sagittarius on the 21st. Mercury starts in Scorpio, but quickly enters Sagittarius on the 5th. Mars is traveling though Libra for the entire month. Jupiter has just begun her yearlong stay in Scorpio. Saturn is in Sagittarius and about to enter Capricorn on December 19. Uranus remains in Aries, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). Relationships are definitely the focus this month, especially if you are starting or renewing a partnership, or addressing any problematic issues that come up. The need to reinvent yourself remains strong this month, especially on the 3rd, 4th, 5th,18th, and 19th. You won’t have much patience for people who get in your way. Career focus becomes stronger and stronger, dovetailing with your need for reinvention. This focus may even give you a whole new path to follow.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Improving your personal health, work habits, and relationships are the main items for you this month. Last month you entered a much more optimistic time frame that will last through November 2018. This will be a busy and resourceful year. Current relationships are improving, and if you are single, this is a super time to get out and meet someone new. Career options improve, and this is a good month to ask for a raise or apply for a new position. This is also a super month to start any sort of exercise or diet program!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). You’re continuing to work on moving forward with your career and relationships. Improving boundaries is high on your list. This month, you are trying to improve your work conditions. It’s easy for you to take more of a leadership role at work or in your community. November is a good time to apply for a new position—but get that started before November 27! The push to improve your health regimen becomes stronger as we get past midmonth. Your creative juices are active all month! The Mercury retrograde will affect you personally, so pay attention.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Home, family, relationships, and career are all active this month. You are continuing the theme you started last month. You will want to make your nest a more comfortable place. You could be moving, remodeling, or changing your interiors. You are attempting to make some plans to push your career forward, and that theme will be strong through 2018. You are also focusing on reviewing goals for existing relationships, as well as getting rid of those partnerships that don’t serve your best interests. Be sure and take some time for yourself. November and December are busy months for you.

LEO (July 23–August 22). You are looking for some fun social activities in your life, so you might even decide to host the holiday parties for the whole season! You may be looking for a new home, or remodeling your current home. You are communicating clearly, even though you don’t have a lot of patience. There are some big career changes in the air. You could be looking at starting your own business or stepping into a new position. By the end of the month, your children (or childish adults) will really be getting on your nerves. Put your boundaries in place.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). You are working on ways to improve your resource base, either by new marketing, improving or adding new skills, or starting a whole new venture. With Mercury, your ruler, retrograde at the end of November, you will have the chance to review any decisions before acting on them. You are finally feeling more confident about stabilizing your career. Although you have been somewhat of a recluse, you are finally starting to get out and interact with other humans. Family and holidays are the main attraction at the end of the month.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). November is an active month with Mars (planet of action, reaction, fireworks, and passion) traveling through Libra. This can show up as being more courageous, more willing to take a risk, or speaking up more on your own behalf. For relationships, this can be a time of spontaneity and passion. If there are problems, they will show up with bells on! The focus is on you this month, and it’s time for others to do the compromising rather than you. Watch your spending over the holidays—you will see a lot of things you like!

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). Happy Birthday to the Phoenixes, Eagles, and Scorpios! This is your personal yearly cycle of reviewing the past year and setting new directions for the upcoming one. This is a special year for the Scorpios as Jupiter (planet of fortunate luck, growth, optimism, and travel) visits your sign until next November. You will want to enjoy your life more. This is a very good month for relationships and business partnerships. You will still need some time to yourself, but that feeling lessens as the month ends. Finances are slowly starting to improve. Pace yourself, as it will be easy to overcommit to activities as well.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You need some time to yourself for rest and retreat, so you’re ready to pull back from all the social activity you’ve been involved with. With the upcoming Mercury retrograde in your sign, you will have a very nostalgic holiday as you connect with people and experiences from your past. You have been working on setting some new long-term goals for yourself, and you’ll have the Mercury retrograde period to review those choices before you put them into action. After that, you are moving forward.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). November continues what has been a very busy time

for you. Your career energies are very active, and you should be taking a leadership role wherever you can. You may be looking for a promotion, or perhaps you’ve already started your own new business. Friends and business associations can be especially helpful to you this month, and November is especially good for building alliances. Near the end of the month, you will be ready for some rest and retreat. In December, Saturn, your ruler, enters Capricorn for a 28-month visit! Enjoy your down time, as there won’t be much of that in 2018.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). There is a lot of improvement in your career area this month. You are ready to take on a leadership position, or even start your own business. This is a great time for self-promotion. You may want to teach, travel, write, or go back to school. However, you are expecting the people around you to act like adults. You will not have patience for people who aren’t responsible. The holidays will put you back in touch with people you haven’t heard from in a while. Your energy level remains strong through the holidays.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Over the last couple of weeks you have been able to get yourself back on track, so you’re feeling a lot less stuck. You are thinking a lot about your future and the direction that you want to take. Writing, travel, and educational prospects open up for you throughout the month. By the middle of November, you are very busy! You may feel some pressure to make decisions, but the Mercury retrograde will slow down that process until the end of December. This will be a nostalgic holiday period for you!

