Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, the gay-owned furniture company with a signature store in Houston, is donating $360,000 worth of merchandise to LGBTQ survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

The donation is being made through the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, according to Kent Loftin, development director at the Montrose Center.

The items will be distributed on November 18 to 40 individuals and families who’ve already signed up for assistance through the fund, and who were most impacted by the storm. They will receive a combination of furniture, soft goods, and decor items, Loftin said.

