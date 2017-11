0 Share with your friends Submit

Musician and real-estate agent Jeremy Fain knows how to put on a show.

Jeremy Fain is a high-performing associate with Greenwood King, but he was a professional musician before he entered the real-estate business. The bassoonist was a professor of music at Lone Star College–Montgomery, the University of Texas at Tyler, and Stephen F. Austin State University. So how did he go from the bassoon to helping homebuyers?

“There was just a point in my life when I had to decide if I wanted to continue with music or try something different,” he says. “And the real estate just fell into place.”

But that doesn’t mean he has forgotten his previous life.

“I teach a class for new Realtors,” he explains. “And I use my music-education background to teach how to deliver on the spot, as you do in orchestra auditions. It’s all about learning what works and how to relate to people. My whole life was sitting on a stage performing. Now it’s about showing homes. The homes are my stage now, because it’s the same as putting on a show.”

He specializes in inner-loop properties—downtown, EaDo, Midtown, Rice Military, Montrose, The Heights, River Oaks, Upper Kirby, West University, Memorial Park, as well as Tanglewood and the Memorial Villages. As for his own home, he lives alone in a contemporary loft outside of downtown. “The upper level is very industrial, but the lower floor has a Southern-plantation style to it,” he says.

As for living alone he says: “Yes, it’s just me. Real estate is my other half!”

In the LGBTQ community, Fain is very active. He serves on the boards of Pride Houston and Avenue 360 Health & Wellness—the joint organization created in 2016 by Houston Area Community Services and Bering Omega, two nonprofits that merged to become a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).

He’s also on the board of the Houston Tennis Club and likes to wield a racket as much as he still likes to play his bassoon at home. If you’re looking to buy a new home in Houston’s inner loop, you can contact him at Greenwood King. But if you just want to meet him socially, your best bet might be the 13 Celsius Wine Bar & Cafe in Midtown.

“I’m there a lot,” he says. “It’s my Cheers.” —Marene Gustin

Best Female Real-Estate Agent

Karen Derr (tie)

Debbie Levine (tie)

Finalists: Terre Coffman, Dana Gray, Lynette Lew, Dina Salazar

Best Male Real-Estate Agent

Jeremy Fain

Finalists: Brooks Ballard, Eric Bradley, Ron Kerr, Tim Surratt,

Luke Volz, Andy Weber

Best Home Builder

Heels 2 Hammer Construction

Finalists: Farb Homes, Loyd Russel Homes, ROC Homes, Woodstone Builders

Best Remodeling Company

Heels 2 Hammer Construction (tie)

Luria Construction (tie)

Finalists: C House Renovations, Terri Robinson Construction & Design, Unique Builders

Best Mortgage Company

Cody Grizzoffi–Interlinc Mortgage

Finalists: John Frels, Robert Spiegel–Republic State Mortgage, Wells Fargo

Best Title Company

Michael Caballero–Stewart Title Heights

Finalists: Charter Title, Chicago Title Inner Loop

Favorite Rental Community

Mid Main Lofts

Finalists: The Marquis Downtown, Pearl–Washington, Sky House, Village of The Heights, Village of River Oaks

