Frankie Quijano, right, and his husband, Abijah Kratochvil, are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Oct. 23 on behalf of Pride Houston Inc. (Dalton DeHart)

Former president claims dispute could have been settled out of court.

From staff reports

Former Pride Houston president Francisco “Frankie” Quijano broke his silence on Monday, November 27 concerning a lawsuit filed against him by the organization.

In a statement provided to OutSmart by his attorney, Angie Olalde, Quijano suggested that the dispute should have been resolved out of court.

“While I’m unable to speak for Pride Houston, I can say that to force a decade-long volunteer to retain counsel is disappointing when there were other options available—such as holding a meeting,” Quijano said in the statement. “In the best interest of all parties involved, I pray that a resolution can be reached with haste.”

The lawsuit, filed October 23 on behalf of current Pride Houston board members, alleges that Quijano refused to relinquish control of the organization’s business assets—including social-media and bank accounts—after he was replaced as president effective October 1. The lawsuit also alleges that Quijano harassed and threatened current board members.

In response to the lawsuit, State district judge R.K. Sandill ordered Quijano to turn over passwords and other information necessary to access the accounts, and barred him from acting in any way on behalf of Pride Houston, pending a trial set for April 2.

U.A. Lewis, the attorney representing current Pride Houston board members, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Quijano’s statement.

In court documents and hearings, Quijano has argued that he remains president and CEO of Pride Houston because Lo Moton-Roberts was not duly elected to replace him. Quijano, who led the organization from 2011 until October, claims Moton-Roberts had not spent a sufficient amount of time on Pride Houston boards and committees.

Olalde, who represents both Quijano and his husband, co-defendant Abijah Kratochvil, also commented publicly on the lawsuit for the first time Monday, after previously saying she and her clients were barred from discussing the case under a confidentiality agreement.

“After raising concerns to other board members—including whether Ms. Roberts can serve as president if she does not meet the bylaws requirements—they were sued. The issues in this case could have been resolved out of court, and both Mr. Quijano and Mr. Kratochvil hope this suit comes to a speedy resolution,” Olalde told OutSmart.

Kratochvil said in a statement that after serving with Pride Houston for three years, he was invited to join the board as a voting member in September, but has not been able to attend any meetings due to the lawsuit.

“Before this lawsuit, I raised concerns regarding qualifications, expenses, and partnerships/contracts, and made documentation requests that have gone unanswered to this day,” Kratochvil said. “What should have been a very simple internal discussion has forced me, a volunteer, to retain counsel to maintain my good name. I believe Pride’s resources would be better used in other areas.”

Read more about the lawsuit in OutSmart’s December issue.

