0 Share with your friends Submit

By Lourdes Zavaleta

Downtown visitors can take in an art installation created by a Dallas artist collective, including a piece that honors Houstonian efforts during Tropical Storm Harvey, at Discovery Green Park through November 15.

Discovery Green and the Houston First Corporation commissioned Sunny Sliger and Marianne Newsom of The Color Condition to create “Arcade,” a series of sculptures that sits in Avenida Houston.

In August, Sliger and Marianne created three installations made up of strips of different colored table cloths, shower curtains, and painters’ drop cloths that respond to the environment. As the light outside changes, so do the art’s colors.

“Hopscotch” uses Discover Green’s loblolly pine trees to create two overhead passageways. LED lights are installed at the tops of the passageways, so the sculptures glow at night. “Double Dutch” is suspended in a crisscross pattern between the park and the George R. Brown Convention Center. Red Rover skirts light poles across the front of the convention center.

Following Harvey, a fourth sculpture was added to the installation. After the storm, Sliger and Marianne returned to Houston to make repairs on their sculptures and brought with them another piece called Houston Strong. It is inspired by the acts of Houstonians in the aftermath of Harvey.

The artists have donated “Houston Strong” to be auctioned off by the Harvey Arts Recovery fund, a nonprofit that raises funds for artists and organizations impacted by Harvey. An auction for the piece is currently live and will close on November 19.

“Arcade” is free to the public and on display daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More information here.

Comments