Time to See Old Friends … And Clean Hard Drives!

As the month begins, we are under the influence of Mercury retrograde that will last until December 25. We will be looking back at our holiday traditions and recapturing special moments! The mutable signs—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces—are the most impacted by a Mercury retrograde. This is always a good time to go back and review, see old friends, clean out your hard drive, and complete projects that you have been putting off. The retrograde is never a good time to buy a phone, purchase a car, or sign legal documents.

Good days this month are the 12th, 15th, 16th, 20th, and 28th. Days to keep a lower profile are 1st, 3rd, 6th, 10th, 22nd, and 25th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). December is usually a busy time for you, and this year will be no different. You are feeling lighthearted and positive as the month begins. Be careful that you don’t overcommit yourself during this holiday season. Personal relationships are tense as the month begins, but they do lighten up after the 9th. Career, long-term security plans, and social and family responsibilities take over your agenda at mid-month. You will be weighing some future plans and decisions over the holidays. Make those decisions after the 25th. Keep your personal holiday plans simple, and you may be happier!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Relationships continue to be a big emphasis for you this month. You are looking to generate real and intimate time for sharing. You are open to listening to what your partner has to say. Problems that are unresolved will have you looking elsewhere, both in personal and business relationships. You will want to take a more laid-back approach as we get closer to the holidays. This won’t be true for relationships, which will remain demanding throughout the month. There are some huge changes for the Taureans with Uranus, the planet of reinvention, entering your sign in January. I know you can feel it! You will want to live more in the present, so get ready to break free from your past.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). This is a busy month for you, with lots of demands on your time. You are busier than usual at work, and tempers will be shorter. Make sure you get some time for a walk or a trip to the gym. With Mercury (your ruler) retrograde, this is a month of review and rethinking. Relationships need some TLC. Keep your holiday plans simple, and don’t overload your schedule. You will appreciate the down time. At the end of the month, you are focusing on new interests or things to invest in.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). You are working really hard on getting your routines in order, and are paying more attention than usual to the details. Even though this is the holidays, you are sticking with your health program since you’ve been making good progress. Family activities and plans have had a lot of tensions and problems, but those get better by midmonth. Relationships also become more of your focus after midmonth. This is a time of renewal for some, and a time to make commitments more permanent. You are more social at the end of the month, but you’ll still have your exit strategy ready wherever you go.

LEO (July 23–August 22). The lions and lionesses are playful and creative this month. They enjoy sharing family time, especially with their children. Leos don’t expect everything to be perfect, but they do expect you to show up for events! There is a lot of tension around family events during this season. You may want to be with your family of choice rather than your nuclear family. Toward the end of the month, you are more focused on your health and diet regimen. Work will demand more of you as you assess your boundaries and commitments there. You are looking to make some major changes in the New Year. Don’t let negative situations influence when it’s time to take action. You will be ready in January.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Home and family have been your major theme this year, and this gets stronger throughout December. Both your home and family could use some repair. This continues to be a good time to improve your nest, either through repairs or a relocation. With family, you are ready to find solutions to repetitive problems. You are expecting those around you to act more like adults, and if resolutions aren’t possible, you may just cut your losses and move on. With Mercury (your ruler) retrograde in the home and family area, you may hear from people from your early youth! This could be a nostalgic holiday time for you.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). You are still burning the candle at both ends as the month begins. You have a lot of confidence and extra energy, but not much patience. Unwelcome expectations in relationships could make you feel trapped, and may make you run in the other direction. You are wanting to keep your holidays simple. Balancing your needs against your family’s demands makes you pay more attention to your commitments and boundaries. You are more verbal about how you feel. Work may be a good place to hide out! Watch your spending in December, since it will be easy to overspend. Keep those holiday commitments short and manageable!

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). Yes, December is busy and not likely to slow down. You may feel that there is always something that needs to get done this month. You will have more confidence and energy, and will stand up to anyone who makes you angry. You are still being conservative with your finances this holiday season. This is an excellent month to review your investments and your resource base. Although you’ve been more social during the holidays, you will want a quieter winter solstice. You are much more social in January!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). Happy Birthday (or “solar return,” as we say in Astrologese)! This is your personal yearly cycle of reviewing the past year and considering new ventures for your upcoming year. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, this birthday will be an especially introspective one. The past will be very important, and your holidays could be very nostalgic with this extra Mercury activity. Managing your finances and investments becomes more important toward the end of the month. Decisions will be easier in January!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). You are in a period of retreat at the beginning of the month, so you may not be feeling that holiday spirit. You continue to be busy at work, along with spending more time with friends and professional organizations. You are doing more thinking about your future, especially as it relates to your career. By midmonth, you are back in action and ready to celebrate the holidays. You are interested in an alternative approach to the holidays. You will want to visit your family, but you’ll need an exit strategy as the day wears on. Relationships need some tending so your partner doesn’t feel like they are lost in the shuffle as you focus more and more on your career and future plans. Pay attention to your boundaries.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Your career is the primary focus this month. This can be a great time for you to consider taking a leadership role at work, or even starting your own business after January 1. It can be easy for you to be pushy during January. You are rethinking your participation in social groups and media organizations. You are looking for a leadership role rather than just being a member of the audience. You could hear from old friends from the past with Mercury retrograde this month. You are releasing some of your old habits and traditions. The holidays may have a whole new bent for you. You are ready for a rest as we enter January.

PISCES (February 19–March 20. With Mercury retrograde in your career sector, you may be re-

doing some of your projects at work this month. There is a lot of pressure on you to perform and do well, but most of that pressure is coming from inside yourself. Some of you will be starting your own business, while others are looking for ways to achieve more and get promoted at work. Despite the Mercury retrograde, it is a good month for you to get out of town for the holidays. Things remain busy well into January. Friends can be especially important to you this month!

