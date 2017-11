0 Share with your friends Submit

Last night I became a grandmother for the first time!

Help me welcome Levi Alexander Parker. pic.twitter.com/VwOOawpnCL — Annise Parker (@AnniseParker) November 7, 2017

By Brandon Wolf

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and first lady Kathy Hubbard are grandmothers for the first time.

On Monday night, November 6, their oldest daughter, Daniela, gave birth to Levi Alexander Parker.

“We fully expect that we are raising a new progressive voter for the future,” Parker told OutSmart.

“This is a new chapter that we are very excited about,” Parker said, adding that Hubbard is “ecstatic.”

“We were excited to become moms, and even more excited to become grandmothers,” she said.

Daniela, one of Parker and Hubbard’s four children, picked the name Levi, and chose Alexander in honor of a Hubbard family name.

Parker posted photos of the newest member of the family on Twitter at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“Last night I became a grandmother for the first time!” Parker wrote. “Help me welcome Levi Alexander Parker.”

Openly gay state District Judge Steven Kirkland, who officiated at Parker and Hubbard’s wedding in 2013, also posted a photo of Levi on Tuesday.

“Meet my newest nephew – hello Levi Alexander Parker,” Kirkland wrote.

Kirkland said Parker and Hubbard’s children refer to him as “uncle.”

Meet my newest nephew – hello Levi Alexander Parker. pic.twitter.com/f9YZS84myY — Steven Kirkland (@stevenkirkland) November 7, 2017

