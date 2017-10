0 Share with your friends Submit

By Dalton DeHart

The Houston Walk, which raises awareness and funding for nonprofit agencies and programs that provide mental-health services, was held Oct. 7. C. Patrick McIlvain, an openly gay man, founded The Houston Walk in 2011 to create an environment for positive public dialogue on mental illness. Since then, the event has raised more than $130,000. On October 7, walk teams, exhibitors, sponsors, and volunteers gathered at Stude Park for the 7th annual walk. The walk began with a ceremony and was followed by a luncheon. For more, visit thehoustonwalk.org/home.

