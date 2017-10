Houston’s leather community will celebrate Leather Pride 2017 this weekend.

OutSmart’s weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Sing your heart out at a free Ty Herndon concert, dust off your chaps for Leather Pride, volunteer for Harvey relief and more:

• Start the weekend early on Thursday night. Ty Herndon and The Band Hennessey are taking the stage for “Show Your Pride Night,” a part of Discovery Green’s Thursday Night Concerts series. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Herndon recently spoke with OutSmart about the show. Read the article here.

• Also Thursday night, Story Hole will return to Rec Room at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Story Hole 2: Holidays & Hurricanes. Tickets and more information here.

• From Thursday through Sunday, Houston’s The Original Greek Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The festival includes authentic greek foods/pastries, Greek folk dancing and music, cathedral tours, religious Artifacts/icons, a gift shop, the Agora Greek Food Store, the Annunciation Orthodox School exhibit, and an Athenian playground for kids.

• Friday night, Richie Hawtin and Kinda Super Disco are putting on a show dedicated to Tropical Storm Harvey relief at Rich’s. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds go to the Houston Food Bank. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Friday through Sunday, Houston’s leather community will celebrate Leather Pride 2017 at the Eagle Houston and in the surrounding streets. More details here.

• Saturday morning, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church is holding a campus flood recovery work day. They are in need of volunteers. More information here.

• On Saturday, The Diana Foundation will host its annual Diana Country Dinner & Dance at Neon Boots at 6 p.m. Tickets include live entertainment, dancing, dinner and two drink coupons.

• Finish the weekend at Guava Lamp, where Ben Childress and the Bayou City Performing Arts are presenting Sunday Show Tunes Sing-A-Long. The show starts at 5 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds from Jell-O shot sales will go to the Bayou City Performing Arts. More details here.

For more, check out our online calendar.

