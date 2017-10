Michelle Visage (Facebook)

Your weekly guide to LGBTQ happenings.

Complied by Lourdes Zavaleta

Celebrate Halloween and Día De Los Muertos by taking in a film festival, participating in an interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show tribute, dressing up for costume contests at themed nightclub parties, and more:

• On Friday night at 7, the Houston Latino Film Festival will present a collection of short films at the Lawndale Art Center’s 30th annual Día De Los Muertos art exhibition. Join filmmakers from across the globe as they showcase stories that represent themes celebrated during the Mexican celebration. Admission is free. More details here.

• Friday and Saturday night, visit the River Oaks Theatre for the Royal Mystic Order of Chaos’ interactive presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Seating begins at 11 p.m., and the show starts at 11:59 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to dress up for Halloween costume contests both nights. Tickets and more information here.

• Saturday morning, MECA Houston will host its annual Día De Los Muertos Festival. The event will recognize the differences in the Latin celebrations of Día De Los Muertos, while also focusing on the common theme of honoring family and friends who have passed away. Visitors can expect music, dancing, theater, food, and visual arts from different Latin American countries. More details here.

• On Saturday night, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will co-host an annual Halloween block party in Montrose, and judge a costume contest. The festivities begin at 9 p.m. inside of South Beach.

• At 8 p.m. Saturday, Pearl Bar will host its “One Hell of a Halloween Party.” Colorado’s No. 1 female DJ, DJ Tatiana, will be on turntables. A cash prize of $1,000 will be given for the best costume. More details here.

• Also Saturday night, the Box 13 art galleries will be transformed into a “haunted Halloween dream” for food and drinks, games, and a costume contest at 8. Guests who want their pictures taken with a spirit will be given a photo-op by one of Box 13’s artists. Get tickets here.

• At 9 p.m. Saturday, join Lesbians of Color and TheFabFemme for their Halloween party, “Girl on Ghoul Twin Terror,” at Guava Lamp. There will be palm readers, flame-throwers, contortionists, dancers, a costume contest and more. Get tickets here.

• Rich’s Houston will host its annual Halloween ball on Saturday night. This year’s theme is Fetish, so the club will be transformed into into a darker, more seductive venue. Patrons are encouraged to dress the part. Doors open at 10 p.m., and the costume contest starts at 11:45 p.m. More information here.

• From 12 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday, Eagle Houston will host its Halloween Street Party 2017. DJ Arnold and DJ Jimmy Skinner will be on turntables. There will be games, food trucks, and a cash prize for the winner of Sunday night’s costume contest. More details here.

• On Sunday, the 4th annual Depressed Cake Shop will be held at Underbelly at 2 p.m. The pop-up bake sale will sell only grey colored cakes and baked goods thematically tied to mental illness with the purpose of raising awareness of mental health issues. All proceeds will be donated to The Montrose Center and NAMI Greater Houston. More details here.

