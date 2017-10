Lady Bunny headlines OutReach United’s Coming Out Party on Saturday. (Facebook)

0 Share with your friends Submit

Complied by Lourdes Zavaleta

Spend your weekend celebrating National Coming Out Day, taking in an art festival, cheering on the University of Houston Cougars football team, and more:

• On Thursday night, mix and mingle with 450 community leaders at LGBTQ Houston’s premier annual dinner, Out For Good. Former mayor Annise Parker and state Representative Garnet Coleman (D-Houston) will be honored with this year’s Community Vision Awards at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Dinner and the program start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information here.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, join families, learners, advocates, and providers at the 7th annual Gender Infinity Conference at the University of Houston. Gender Infinity and UH’s LGBTQ Resource Center will host over 20 workshops presented by leading experts from across the U.S. Get tickets here.

• On Friday and Saturday, the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about gay activist Jim Sikorski, who’s been singing the national anthem at Astros games for 30 years. And, in case you missed it, Astros right-fielder Josh Reddick stripped down to his underwear to celebrate the team’s first round victory:

• Saturday afternoon, cheer on the Cougars with the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association at Eagle Houston. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. More details here.

• Saturday and Sunday, browse works from over 300 artists across the country while enjoying food, drinks, and live music at the 46th annual Bayou City Art Festival. The festival will be in front of Houston City Hall beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information here.

• Saturday night, watch Lady Bunny perform at OutReach United’s Coming Out Party. There will be open bars, DJ’s, a silent auction and valet parking. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum. The event’s beneficiaries are Montrose Center’s SPRY, the GLBT Homeless Youth Fund, OUT for Education, M.E.N. Inc., and the Dalton Dehart Photographic Foundation. Get tickets here.

• Also on Saturday night, DJ and producer Alex Acosta will make his Rich’s Houston debut. Doors will open at 10 p.m. and DJ Joe Ross will open for Acosta. Purchase tickets here.

• On Sunday, visit Hamburger Mary’s for their Broadway Brunch, where a cast of singers will perform Broadway hits. Early brunch seating starts at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. More information here.

Comments