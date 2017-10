0 Share with your friends Submit

As I mentioned last month, OutSmart postponed our Readers’ Choice Gayest & Greatest Awards due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Our October issue, in which we normally announce Gayest & Greatest winners and finalists, is instead devoted to saluting the LGBTQ heroes of the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

As a result, Gayest & Greatest finalists and winners will be announced in our November issue.

It was a record-setting year for the contest, with more than 222,000 votes cast in 14 major categories, from the Arts to Dining Out to Real Estate.

The ceremony for our 21st annual Gayest & Greatest Readers Choice Awards, where we’ll present certificates, is set for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Rich’s. The event is free, and will include entertainment as well as complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

To RSVP, visit the Facebook page.

— John Wright

