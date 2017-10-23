Early Voting is Underway in Nov. 7 Elections. Here’s What’s on the Ballot in Houston

Posted On 23 Oct 2017
0 Comment
By Lourdes Zavaleta

Early voting is underway in Nov. 7 elections. In Houston, ballots include seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, six City of Houston propositions, five races for the Houston Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, and three races for the Houston Community College District’s Board of Trustees.

The Houston GLBT Political Caucus is recommending “For” votes on city propositions A through E, which are all bond measures. (The sixth proposition, F, relates to alcohol sales in the Heights.) The Caucus has also endorsed five HISD candidates and two HCC candidates.

The caucus will host a meet-and-greet for endorsed candidates from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Guava Lamp, as well as a phone bank at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at caucus offices. To sign up for the phone bank, email [email protected]. To sign up to distribute the caucus’ endorsement card at polling locations, go here.

The Houston Stonewall Young Democrats have endorsed five HISD candidates and three HCC candidates.

Early voting runs through Nov. 3. For a list of polling locations and times, go here.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has information on what to bring to the voting booth, and a pointer on voter ID for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

For more info on the proposed state constitutional amendments, go here.

 

Lourdes Zavaleta is a journalism student at the University of Houston and an intern for OutSmart Magazine.





