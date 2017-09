Bunnies on the Bayou hosts its Bunnies in Heat event on Sunday.

As many Houstonians return to a sense of normalcy this month, there are fresh events this weekend to continue Harvey relief, gear up for the elections this fall, and celebrate fall festivities.

• At 7 tonight, OutSmart hosts a book-signing with KPRC chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley at Urban Eats. He’ll sign copies of his new book Swabbed & Found until 8:30 p.m. There will be complimentary valet and snacks.

• At 8 tonight, Guava Lamp hosts a Will & Grace watch party for the new season with trivia, a raffle, and costumes. The watch parties will continue at Guava every Thursday evening. Admission is free, but you can reserve a booth here.

• On Saturday night, Miss LSVA and South Beach present a benefit for Harvey relief. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8. All proceeds will go to The Montrose Center’s LGBTQ Harvey relief fund. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Also Saturday night, the rescheduled Houston Roller Derby championships are set for 7 p.m. at the Revention Music Center. There will be two games: the third place game between Bayou City Bosses and The Valkyries, and the championship game between HRD Brawlers and Psych Ward Sirens. General admission is $15, and tickets can be purchased here. An After Party will be heldy at Christian’s Tailgate White Oak to follow.

• Both Saturday and Sunday, Galveston is hosting a free beach weekend with special promotions tothat will benefit Harvey victims. The “Galveston Cares” weekend will have free beach access, free parking on the Seawall, free trolleys, and even a fireworks show to honor first responders. More details here.

• To finish the weekend, there will be two brunch events on Sunday. The Houston GLBT Political Caucus will have its 9th Annual Equality Brunch at Hotel Zaza from 11 a.m. to -2 p.m. Tickets can be purchasedfound here. And Montrose Grace Place, which serves homeless LGBTQ youth, will host the Mimosas with Meaning benefit from 2p.m. to -4 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

• Finally, Bunnies on the Bayou—the nonprofit that benefits local LGBTQ organizations—will host its Bunnies in Heat event at Henderson Heights from 2 p.m. to- 6 p.m. There’s a $5 suggested donation, and all proceeds will benefits Bunnies on the Bayou.

