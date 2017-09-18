Scenes from the Lesbian Health Initiative’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Posted On 18 Sep 2017
By Dalton DeHart

Houston’s Lesbian Health Initiative (LHI) celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 16, with a fundraiser at Bradshaw-Carter in Montrose. “Shout Out Loud For LHI” was hosted by the Executive and Professional Association of Houston.

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston's premiere photographers for over 25 years.





