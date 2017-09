As you may have heard—and as you can see in the photo above—Resurrection MCC was hit hard by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Mark Eggleston, the church’s director of communications, provided the following update this morning:

Volunteer opportunities continue on campus this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we make progress on the recovery efforts in the Sanctuary and finish preparations in the Activities Building for Worship this Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. We are in need of face masks, wet-dry vacuums, floor fans, and dehumidifiers if you have them. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

If you would like to make a donation towards our flood recovery efforts, you may so do online at www.ResurrectionMCC.org/gift and select the Flood Recovery Fund.

Pride Charities, which operates the Food Pantry, is in need of non-perishable donations. You may drop them off inside the Activities Building through the door to the right of the Pride Charities sign. Donations will be accepted this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning. The items that are most in need are peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned vegetables, rice (1 lb. bag), beans (1 lb. bag), spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, boxed cornbread mix, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned lunch loaf, canned vienna sausages, canned soup, canned chili, canned pork and beans, jello, cereal, and oatmeal.

The Food Pantry & Clothes Closet will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we expect there will be an increased demand due to the impact of the storm. If you would like to volunteer your time this Saturday, it will be greatly appreciated.