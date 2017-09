The Wolfpack (Marina Cohen)

Star-studded event will benefit Harvey victims.

By Jenny Block

They call it Plezzure Island, and for good reason. Every minute is focused on enjoying the crowd, the entertainment, and the gorgeous setting.

It’s a four-day LGBTQ woman-centered total resort takeover. This is Plezzure Island’s second year, and if last year was any indication, this year is going to be quite a ride.

The first iteration of Pleasure Island was in Galveston. This year, the Wolfpack, which is responsible for the event, is upping the ante and moving the festivities to Isla Grand Beach Resort in South Padre Island, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

The event has party written all over it. But as the website explains, there’s more to it than that. “Our mission is to provide a space for LGBTQ women, and friends, to come together and celebrate our shared experience through entertainment and community building.”

With Houston suffering a devastating blow from Hurricane Harvey, PI comes just in time, allowing women to connect, relax, and recharge. The founders of the event are donating 10 percent of proceeds for a limited time to those affected by the storm.

The women of the Wolfpack are a diverse and power-packed bunch: Kelly Frances West, the Lesbutante, an Austin wedding/event designer; Michelle “Mitch” Solorzano Daly, the Boss, a Washington, D.C. native and Army veteran; Chelsea Tucker, aka Tucker, a Sunshine State escapee and financial crimes investigator known for her dad jokes; Ashley Marshall, polite as f*ck , East Texas born and raised and director of operations; and Gabby Ayala, California babe, corporate talent acquisitions guru and Queen Bee.

Plezzure Island promises lots of time lounging at the pool and on the beach. But the Wolfpack has all kinds of planned frivolity as well — from Speed Dating to That Bitch Judy’s Pool Party to a Pajama Party, not to mention the Aquaholic Pool Party, the Neon Party, and the Sunday Funday Beach Rehab. There will be plenty of celesbians on hand too, including Rose Garcia, Sada, DJ Citizen Jane, Lady Cultura, and Elle G.

Those who went to last year’s event will find plenty of familiar favorites as well as some welcome surprises. As for newbies, well, the Wolfpack says get ready for a weekend you won’t forget.

With that in mind, here are a few lists:

10 things you’re sure to spot at PI

1. Women

2. Giant pink flamingo floatie

3. That Bitch Judy

4. Sick dance moves

5. White Sand Beaches

6. Tattoos

7. Fruity cocktails and a shot bar

8. Awesome, informed volunteers

9. A bull-riding competition in the pool

10. Celesbians galore

10 things to bring to PI

1. Bathing suit (even if you forget everything)

2. Sunscreen

3. PJs

4. Neon

5. All your friends

6. Fanny pack (Hands free! Am I right?)

7. Pictures of your pets to show the other lesbians

8. Flip-flops

9. Snapbacks

10. Phone charger

10 things you won’t believe about PI

1. This is ONLY year two.

2. Plezzure Island was originally named after the Pleasure Pier in Galveston.

3. Our host hotel, Isla Grand, was the home of MTV’s Spring Break 1997.

4. PI is the only such LGBTQ woman-centered event in Texas.

5. Sada writes beautiful poetry.

6. Our volunteers are from multiple states.

7. One team member of the Wolfpack is currently being featured in an article for Austin’s fittest.

8. This amazing event is produced by a Purple Heart recipient; a former debutante; one of Austin’s fittest; a financial crimes investigator; and a one-time champion of jiu-jitsu.

9. Every member of the Wolfpack owns a dog (or two!).

10. Elle G, co-host of our Sleepover party and featured musician at Sunday Funday, was, at one time, an internationally-renowned Christian artist.

For more information, visit PlezzureIsland.org.

Editor’s note: Jenny Block performed at last year’s Plezzure Island and will be performing and co-hosting during the evening events.

