Photos by Dalton DeHart

Hundreds gathered on 19th Street on Saturday, Aug. 5 for the annual White Linen Night in the Heights celebration. White Linen Night in the Heights started in 2006 at the suggestion of New Orleans natives and Hurricane Katrina transplants Chris Thayer and his wife, Kay, who opened a boutique on 19th Street after being displaced by the storm, according to the event’s website. The event is patterned after a similar event in the French Quarter where residents come out dressed in their white linen finest to see local art. The Thayers and the Heights First Saturday group organized the event as a way to promote interest and traffic to 19th street so local businesses could thrive in the hot Houston summer.

Comments