Photos by Dalton DeHart

Equality Texas hosted Sunday Funday at Eureka Heights Brew Co. on Aug. 13. Featured guests included former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson, and Texas marriage equality plaintiffs Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes. The event was one of four in three days hosted by Equality Texas across the state to raise money for the statewide LGBTQ advocacy group’s fight against anti-transgender bathroom legislation.

