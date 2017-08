Pastor Kevin Swanson

By John Wright

Anti-LGBTQ pastor Kevin Swanson is the latest right-wing extremist to link Hurricane Harvey to LGBTQ rights, claiming that the storm was somehow related to the Texas Legislature’s failure to pass an anti-transgender bathroom bill during the recent Special Session.

“Just last week, the state of Texas failed to pass a bill patterned after the North Carolina bathroom bill that would have prevented cross-dressing men from using the women’s restrooms in the state of Texas,” Swanson said, before singling out House Speaker Joe Straus and state Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, for killing the bill.

“Two Republicans would not allow the bill on the floor,” Swanson said. “That is, they wanted to encoruge the abomination of men attempting to dress like women, and women attempting to dress like men in the state of Texas. That is, these state representaitves, these Republicans, were gung ho to support of transvestism and this abominable activity that’s going on in the state of Texas.

“We’re not saying it’s a one-for-one,” he added. “We’re not saying God sent the hurricane just because of this, but we are looking for stuff to repent of for the state of Texas.”

Listen to Swanson’s remarks here.

h/t: Right Wing Watch

