By John Wright

On Monday we told you how Houston’s Montrose Center and Transgender Foundation of America had launched funds to assist LGBTQ survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Since then, we’ve learned of additional LGBTQ-related relief efforts.

AIDS Foundation Houston is seeking donations to relocate, rehouse and feed people with HIV/AIDS who were displaced by the storm, as well as to repair damage to some of the organization’s six housing facilities.

“We are waiting for the flood waters to recede so we can assess damage to our housing facilities and the impact to our clients,” AFH said in an email Tuesday. “Some may have experienced flooding or other damage that has displaced them from their homes. These and many others need emergency shelter, food, and other basic needs.”

To donate, go here.

The Organization Latina de Trans en Texas, a Houston group for trans Latina women, is also seeking donations to support its emergency shelter program, Casa De Ana.

“As of today, the shelter is housing many trans people displaced by the storm and is running low on food, water, mattresses, and many other items. Financial and material donations are welcomed,” according to an email from the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

For more info, email [email protected] (Spanish preferred) or [email protected].

For a rundown of other ways to help Harvey survivors, go here

If you know of other LGBTQ-related relief efforts, please feel free to post them in the comments, or email us at [email protected]

