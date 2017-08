0 Share with your friends Submit

With both lunar and solar eclipses, this is shaping up to be one astrologically wild month.

The headline for this month is that Mercury goes retrograde from August 7 through September 10. If you have projects that you want to get started, start them before August 5—otherwise, you will have to wait until after September 10. This Mercury retrograde will occur mostly in the sign of Virgo and have the greatest impact on Virgo, Pisces, Gemini, and Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde is always a good time to go back and revisit any situation, from work to relationships to favorite vacation spots. It’s never a good time to start a new project, get a makeover, or purchase electronic equipment. • The other big astro-news event is the lunar eclipse on the 7th and the corresponding solar eclipse on the 21st. With these eclipses occurring in Leo/Aquarius, the signs most affected are Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio, and Taurus. Eclipses are often marked by some doors opening and other doors closing. The solar eclipse on the 21st will be visible throughout the U.S. and Canada. • Good days this month are the 10th, 17th, 26th, and 27th. Days to be more wary of are the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 12th, 15th, 21st, 24th, and 25th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). August should be a calmer month for you. You are in a more creative time when you should be adding more fun and play into your life. Spending time with your family (and especially your children) can be very fulfilling. At work, you are doing some reorganizing, finishing up some old projects, and reconnecting with clients you haven’t seen in a while. You are still busy, but not at such a crazy pace. This is an excellent month to get back to your health regimen.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). This month the planets are activating the home and family-roots area of your horoscope, bringing more focus to that area of your life. You could be attending family reunions, considering moving, taking on a greater leadership role in the family, or working on a home-improvement project. You will feel very passionate about your views and ideas. You will be less patient and may have a harder time sleeping. Work continues to be busy, and it also serves as a social outlet for you. This is an especially good month to connect with your existing client base!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). With Mercury, your ruling planet, retrograde for most of the month, you will be taking care of past projects, reviewing and renewing, and needing some retreat time for yourself, especially around the 12th. It’s a good month to focus on the projects that affect your daily life. You will want to make things work smoother. Relationships, both business and personal, can seem demanding, especially this month. Set your boundaries and stick to them. And finally, pay more attention to your driving, especially on the 7th and 21st, which are the eclipses. You will not be a patient driver this month.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). The tension and intensity level is turned down some this month. You still have a lot to do, but you won’t feel like it’s all coming at you at one time. Your attention is on your finances this month as you take a more aggressive attitude in looking at how you spend your money. And with the Mercury retrograde, this is an excellent time to take care of any financial issues you have been avoiding. Reconstructing your relationships is an ongoing process, but it’s not demanding as much time as before. Your psychic receptivity is very strong around the weekend of the 12th. Choose your company carefully on that weekend.

LEO (July 23–August 22). Happy Birthday to the Leos! This is your personally yearly cycle of reviewing the past and preparing for new adventures to come. With Mercury retrograde, introspection should be stronger and deeper than usual. Mars (planet of action, anger, and taking everything personally) is visiting your sign until early September. Mars is good for improving your fitness routine and speaking your mind. And with the lunar eclipse on the 7th and the solar eclipse on the 21st, this is a significant month for you!

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). August is a month of rest and retreat for you. Mercury, your ruling planet, will be retrograde in Virgo after August 7 until September 10. This Mercury retrograde period will be very impactful on you. Your psychic receptivity will be very strong, and you may want to retreat from people and situations that have too much drama! You can also use your energies to connect to people you really want to help, as long as they are interested in participating in the process. Take care of what’s already on your plate before you decide to put more on it this month. Friends are very supportive this month, so call on them if you need help.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Family and work responsibilities have been dominating your time for the last couple of months. You are past due for a more fun and relaxing time. Connecting with friends or community groups will have a very positive impact on you. This is also a good time to take a leadership role, either at work or in your community. In relationships, you are more open than ever and clearer about where your boundaries are. You are looking for the real thing, so you won’t be dazzled by B.S. You will find it easier to find common ground with coworkers, so career activities should go more smoothly.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). There is a lot of activity in your career area this month with the eclipses occurring in that area, so opportunities should be opening up for you. You will feel more comfortable about acting on these impulses after September 10. This could be a time of promotion or starting your own business. Friends can be very supportive this month, providing both an ear and a shoulder for you. They will also have helpful advice to solve some of your problems. Friends from your distant past may show up this month and help you relive some good times.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You are taking a step back this month and looking for some time to travel and relax. This will be very strong on the weekend of the 5th. At work, your writing and presentation skills are enhanced this month. People are more open to you and your products. And with Mercury retrograde, it is an excellent time to contact existing or former clients and customers. It’s easy to take yourself too seriously this month. You have been feeling the pressure to perform, and you are getting rewarded for your efforts. Decisions will be easier to make in September.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). The last two months have been super-busy and stressful. You are finally getting a break for some R&R time! You have been overanalyzing things too much, and you aren’t sure about which decision to make. You will see that condition improve after August 21, but it would still be better to wait until after September 10 before setting your plans in stone. Relationships are better, but there is still plenty of conversation about improving what you have. It would be very beneficial if you and your partner found some time to reconnect during August. A weekend at the beach would work to help remind you why you are together!

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Relationships are the big item on your list this month. If you are involved, this is a great month to spend some time renewing those connections. If you don’t address this directly, there could be more fighting about how you need to pay more attention to your relationship. This will also be true for your business relationships that need some time and attention. This can also mean your partner is very busy and getting some accolades and awards. Your personal energy levels will be strong well into September, and it will be hard for you to sleep soundly. You may need to exercise more to burn off some of this extra energy so you don’t feel so edgy.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Mercury, your communicator, is retrograde in your relationship sector this month. This can mean that it’s an excellent time to confer with your partner about potential future plans for your relationship. The Mercury retrograde also favors therapy to get to the core of the problems in your relationships. It can also mean that old lovers from your past may show up! If you are single and available, it’s a great time to reconnect with them. Career is moving at a snail’s pace, but that eventually speeds up after September 10. You will be more ready to make long-term decisions about your future after that time. The weekend of the 5th is an especially psychic time for you. Be careful who you invite into your life at that time.

This article appeared in the August 2017 issue of OutSmart Magazine.

