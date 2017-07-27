Recent Posts
By Cameron Wallace
If you served honorably @USArmy, @USNavy, @USMC, @USCG or @usairforce & want 2 continue serving, join us @houstonpolice. We're about heart!
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 26, 2017
If you are willing to risk your life to serve our country, you are a hero. Attacks on LGBTQ community = attack on all of us. #TransMilitary.
— Ellen Cohen (@EllenCohen1) July 26, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump is making mistake keeping patriotic transgender Americans from defending USA#TransRightsAreHumanRights #LGBT
— Cargas for Congress (@Cargas7) July 26, 2017
Houston's 3 House Dems @RepGeneGreen @JacksonLeeTX18 @RepAlGreen condemn Trump's anti-trans policy #LetThemServe pic.twitter.com/ChQXzwmesV
— Kris Banks (@KrisBanks) July 26, 2017
Over 15k people identify as #transgender in our military and have all made a sacrifice to protect our nat'l security https://t.co/TdmsDEC8Gg
— Rep. Gene Green (@RepGeneGreen) July 26, 2017
.@RepAlGreen, on Trump's transgender policy: "I regret that the president has done this, and that he's done it this way." #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/nh07NcwsKZ
— Cheddar (@cheddar) July 26, 2017
If you're qualified to keep our country safe you're qualified to keep Austin safe. Transgender Americans are welcome on our police force. 1/
— Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017
Austin is the safest big city in Texas partly because we know our differences make us a stronger community. 2/
— Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017
If you get kicked out of the service because you're transgender, please apply to join our police force. https://t.co/QoO4xWmYk9 3/
— Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017
#Trans troops: We stand with you!#Trans youth across TX: We stand with you!
We will fight discrimination—in all its forms. #TXLege pic.twitter.com/bsP1YPxov6
— Equality Texas (@EqualityTexas) July 27, 2017
To our transgender brothers and sisters, please know that we stand with you. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops pic.twitter.com/4Wp2SqjlDv
— José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) July 27, 2017
Every patriotic person who is qualified should be able to serve. https://t.co/iB5NCyhwEa
— Lou Weaver (@louweaver) July 26, 2017