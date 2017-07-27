Marine veteran and Texas transgender activist Nicole Lynn Perry, right (Facebook)

0 Share with your friends Submit

By Cameron Wallace

Since President Donald Trump’s snap decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military on Wednesday, people from various backgrounds all over the country, including law enforcement and military personnel, have expressed confusion and anger.

In Houston, the response was no different, with Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen, and Democratic Congressman Al Green all chiming in:

If you are willing to risk your life to serve our country, you are a hero. Attacks on LGBTQ community = attack on all of us. #TransMilitary. — Ellen Cohen (@EllenCohen1) July 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump is making mistake keeping patriotic transgender Americans from defending USA#TransRightsAreHumanRights #LGBT — Cargas for Congress (@Cargas7) July 26, 2017

Over 15k people identify as #transgender in our military and have all made a sacrifice to protect our nat'l security https://t.co/TdmsDEC8Gg — Rep. Gene Green (@RepGeneGreen) July 26, 2017

.@RepAlGreen, on Trump's transgender policy: "I regret that the president has done this, and that he's done it this way." #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/nh07NcwsKZ — Cheddar (@cheddar) July 26, 2017

In fact, officials and activists across the state — with the notable exception of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — were vocal in their support for trans servicemembers and veterans:

If you're qualified to keep our country safe you're qualified to keep Austin safe. Transgender Americans are welcome on our police force. 1/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

Austin is the safest big city in Texas partly because we know our differences make us a stronger community. 2/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

If you get kicked out of the service because you're transgender, please apply to join our police force. https://t.co/QoO4xWmYk9 3/ — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) July 26, 2017

#Trans troops: We stand with you!#Trans youth across TX: We stand with you! We will fight discrimination—in all its forms. #TXLege pic.twitter.com/bsP1YPxov6 — Equality Texas (@EqualityTexas) July 27, 2017

To our transgender brothers and sisters, please know that we stand with you. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops pic.twitter.com/4Wp2SqjlDv — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) July 27, 2017

Every patriotic person who is qualified should be able to serve. https://t.co/iB5NCyhwEa — Lou Weaver (@louweaver) July 26, 2017

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also harshly criticized the move. And some local trans veterans got a chance to air their confusion and disappointment, including U.S. Coast Guard veteran Josephine Tittsworth in Houston and Marine veteran Nicole Lynn Perry in North Texas.

“There’s so many of us transgender people who love our country,” Tittsworth told KHOU. “We’re patriots and we want to serve our country.”

It is still unclear what exactly Trump’s guidelines mean, or how they will be enforced, but regardless, they will likely encourage further discrimination against trans people in all walks of life.

Comments