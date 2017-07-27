“We Stand With You!”: Texans Respond to Trump’s Trans Ban

Posted On 27 Jul 2017
Marine veteran and Texas transgender activist Nicole Lynn Perry, right (Facebook)
By Cameron Wallace

Since President Donald Trump’s snap decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military on Wednesday, people from various backgrounds all over the country, including law enforcement and military personnel, have expressed confusion and anger.

In Houston, the response was no different, with Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen, and Democratic Congressman Al Green all chiming in:

In fact, officials and activists across the state — with the notable exception of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — were vocal in their support for trans servicemembers and veterans:

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also harshly criticized the move. And some local trans veterans got a chance to air their confusion and disappointment, including U.S. Coast Guard veteran Josephine Tittsworth in Houston and Marine veteran Nicole Lynn Perry in North Texas.

“There’s so many of us transgender people who love our country,” Tittsworth told KHOU. “We’re patriots and we want to serve our country.”

It is still unclear what exactly Trump’s guidelines mean, or how they will be enforced, but regardless, they will likely encourage further discrimination against trans people in all walks of life.

Cameron Wallace is a Rice University student and an intern for OutSmart Magazine.





