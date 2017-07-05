0 Share with your friends Submit

Take advantage of the 9th’s Full Moon and start new projects you’ve been itching to begin.

July is a busy month for all of us, with the first week and the last two weeks having more of an edge to them. This can help to give us some extra motivation to get things done. Our next Mercury retrograde is coming up in August, and its effects will be strongest from August 6 through September 9. Get your new projects started before that time. • The Full Moon on the 9th is a powerful one. Emotions can be on edge, and we may have to see things we would rather avoid. The New Moon on the 23rd is the perfect time to focus on yourself! • Days of ease and flow are the 7th, 14th, 18th, and 19th. Days with some tension are the 2nd, 4th, 10th, 17th, 20th, 24th, and 26th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). The first half of the month is an especially busy and active time for you. You begin the month focusing on home and family life. You may want to invite friends to your house for the Fourth of July! You may also want to do some remodeling, or you may even be looking to relocate. You will feel pulled in many different directions this month. Remember to satisfy yourself first. In the last half of the month, you are ready for some fun and play. This is an especially good time to be with your children or to engage in childlike play.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Communication is a big topic for you this month. You are addressing the day-to-day routines and activities in your life. You are more direct, and your impatience is likely to show. Finances are more on your mind after the first week, and you’ll be looking at your investments and budgets. By the latter half of the month, you are shifting your interest to your home and family. Old family issues are likely to resurface, and you will have to take a leadership role to get things back in order. Many of you can feel the winds of change around you. Uranus, the planet of reinvention, will enter your sign in May 2018. Some early signs of your urge to reinvent (such as feeling bored and trapped) will begin at the end of December this year. Start looking for new interests so you can stay on top of this wave of energy.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Relationships will become the major theme this month, with some decisions being made around that issue at the end of the month. You are looking to renew the partnerships you have, improve your existing ones, or totally start over. Finances are the other theme you are focused on this month. You will want to spend money, particularly in the first half of the month. This can be a good time to invest—if you plan ahead and don’t act on impulse. By the end of the month, you will want some order in your daily life. Your patience with some folks will be wearing thin.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Happy Birthday to the Crabs and Moon Kids! This is your personal yearly cycle when you’re examining choices you made last year, and looking at setting new goals and directions for this coming year. With Mars (planet of action) in your sign, it’s a great time to move forward with your plans. Mars can just make you more crabby, even if it’s not apparent that there’s a good reason. Make sure you get in some exercise to help burn off this extra Mars energy. Don’t over-schedule yourself, which can be very easy to do. Money matters take over your brain toward the end of the month, and you will be working on getting that part of your life in order.

LEO (July 23–August 22). As the month begins, you are in a time of personal retreat while you connect with your spirit guides. You are physically more sensitive to your environment and other people, so you’re choosing your company carefully this month. This is a good period for a spiritual retreat or a vacation. By the middle of the month, you are ready to get on with your life. Mars, planet of action, enters your sign on the 20th and will remain there through September. This will give you greater courage and less patience. Friends and community organizations can be very supportive, and they can also be a good place to look for a romantic partner if you are hungry.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Your public and social life continues to be busy and at the center of most of your activities. Getting involved in community groups or business organizations is an especially positive way to use your energy this month. You can easily take on a leadership position. Your voice carries a lot of weight this month. This is also a great time to find new friends who have the same mindset as you. As the month comes to a close, you are beginning a retreat phase. This can be a better time for contemplation, writing, spiritual pursuits, or just disconnecting from all the noise. You are still busy, so you will just have to make better choices about how you use your time.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). With the planets making their way through your career and social sectors, these next few months are certainly going to be busy for you. The first half of July is an excellent time for you to take a leadership role in your career or in your community. You are involved in clearing out the old and starting from a pristine place. This is also an excellent time to start your own business. Your relationship needs some refreshing! You are looking to step out of the old way you have experienced relationships in the past, and you are taking more of a leading role. This active phase continues through the end of August. Do what you like—and you don’t have to be nice!

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). Scorpios are a bit more laid back and feeling a bit nostalgic as the month begins. This is a good time to go back to the old neighborhood or attend a class reunion. Overall, you are feeling a strong need to give voice to your opinions. You may want to teach or attend a class. Your writing and communication skills are favored in the first half of July. By midmonth, it is time to step into a leadership position so you can be heard. The latter half of the month is better for promoting yourself or your career. You are seeking some recognition for the work you do, so make sure you find people who love and support you and your projects!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). As the month begins, you are more introspective. You are looking for real connections with the people around you. Your conversations need to have substance, and not just fill space. You are back to reworking your career path this month, and July and August are great for making some definite plans. By midmonth you are ready for a break in the action, and that’s a better time to get away from your routines, possibly travel, or just get away from those who depend on you. More and more, you find you can only do the things that give you energy, rather than doing things just to fulfill obligations. Follow your heart.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). Relationships are in the spotlight this month. If you are single, this is a super month to get out there! If you are happily involved, you will want some time for renewal of those romantic bonds. If you are having problems, they will come to the surface so you can address what is wrong. You are wanting to respond differently to relationships than you have in the past. And you are willing to let go of old, negative behavior patterns. Work remains busy with lots of options for improvement. It can be easy to hide out at work and avoid the problems with our relationships. You will certainly want more intimacy and reassurances from your partner (business or personal) as we come to the end of the month.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). This month, you are more aware of your personal and business routines. With this knowledge, you can make improvements in these parts of your life. Interactions with coworkers could be more testy than usual. If you can find a way to clear the air, people won’t be able to hold on to resentments and hurts so easily. This is a super month to work on any kind of health regimen. By midmonth, you are shifting your focus to your partnerships. You will have to pay more attention to that part of your life. You could get of town for a fun adventure or stay home and spice up your life! If you don’t pay attention, the anger shows up. And finally, you are feeling more creative this month and will need an outlet for that.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Although your career and your future path still remains your primary focus, you are ready for some fun and play this month. You are more creative, and will look for ways to express that. People are more open to you. This can help if you are single and looking for a new relationship, or if you are looking for a better job! By midmonth, you are ready to get back to your routines. The latter half of the month is better for any type of personal improvements, from exercise to getting rid of bad habits. You may not be as tolerant of your coworkers by the end of the month. Don’t let situations build up so much that you become explosive. Communication skills do improve after the 25th.

For more astro-insight, log on to lillyroddy.com.

Comments