Emmy-winning actor and comedian won’t say if he’ll appear in ‘Will & Grace’ reunion.

By Don Maines

Leslie Jordan won’t be “nekkid” after all when he performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon, but he will be “exposed.”

“I was going to write a show called Leslie Jordan Nekkid, but my mother got wind of it and told me I can’t do that, ‘Blah blah blah,’ and on and on,” says the diminutive charmer.

The idea for revealing how “this is what it looks like at 62” had come to Jordan after a wardrobe malfunction in tropical Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“I came out (onstage) in blue-jean shorts with my pickle hanging out,” the comedian explains. “I didn’t realize I was showing my pecker—I got a beautiful pecker—but I didn’t mean to be showing it to everybody.”

Per his mama’s orders, Jordan keeps his clothes on, and he’s retitled his show to Exposed, a play on words about how the 75-minute act “exposes” inside dirt from his celebrity lifestyle.

Neon Boots advertises Jordan’s appearance as “uncensored,” and offers a pre-show VIP cocktail social with the star at 7 p.m.

Jordan says the pre-show reception comes with perks. “You get a blow job, and if you’re really cute, I will bottom for you. No, not really, they just parade me out like an aged show pony, and we take pictures and such.”

The cocktail hour is followed by Exposed, in which Jordan regales fans with tales from his quirky career, from arriving in Hollywood in 1982 with $1,200 his mother sewed into his “underpants,” to successes on stage and screen.

“I live in Tupac’s apartment,” Jordan says, during our interview. “I’m sitting here right now, packing as we speak. Tomorrow, I drive to Palm Springs to perform at a gay square dance convention. I can practice on them for my show at Neon Boots.”

Maybe Jordan, who grew up in Tennessee, will entertain the country-western crowd with his exploits as a teenage jockey.

“When I was 19, I went to work on a thoroughbred breeding farm in Georgia,” he says. “I was so brave. I was young and butch, much butcher than now, and I ended up as a jockey in New York City, on Long Island. It comes up in my show. I do the same damn show wherever I go; I just come up with different titles.”

Among those titles have been My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Straight Out of Chattanooga, and Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far.

The only thing Jordan is mum about is whether he will reprise his Emmy Award-winning role as Beverley Leslie when the TV sitcom Will & Grace returns for about 12 episodes of a reunion season on NBC in 2017-18.

“I don’t know a thing,” he says. “They won’t let me say. I asked, ‘Am I going to be on it?’ I can’t imagine why I wouldn’t be. They said, ‘We’re not telling you. You just keep your big mouth shut.’”

The series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, was hailed as groundbreaking for casting handsome Eric McCormack as the first openly gay lead character on a primetime network series, as well as out actor Sean Hayes as the more flamboyant Jack.

The insults hurled between Jordan and Megan Mullally as Karen were legendary, with both actors rewarded with Emmys in 2006.

In 2012, laying the groundwork for the more cautious President Obama to support marriage equality, Vice President Joe Biden told the host of TV’s Meet the Press, “I think Will & Grace probably did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody’s ever done so far.”

Jordan says fans can also look forward to seeing him as Aiden Lever in a TV series Living the Dream in which he plays the owner of a trailer park in Savannah, Georgia, and reprising his role as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the feature film A Very Sordid Wedding, whose cast includes Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg. Its screening July 23 in Dallas will benefit that city’s Cathedral of Hope.

To purchase tickets to Jordan’s show at Neon Boots on Saturday, go here.

