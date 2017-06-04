Heath Ledger in "Brokeback Mountain." (Focus Features)

Lovesong

Neglected by her husband, Sarah (Riley Keough) embarks on a road trip with her young daughter and her best friend, Mindy (Jena Malone). Along the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate connection in the days before Mindy’s wedding. Lovesong is a “rare film of mature, emotional complexity” (The Film Stage), a delicate exploration of female friendship and unspoken love. Strand Releasing (strandreleasing.com).—Suzie Lynde

I Am Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was one of Hollywood’s most gifted young actors. Starring in breakout hits like Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight, he rose to fame before his death at the age of 28. I Am Heath Ledger recounts his acting career, from his early days to his rapid rise. The doc also showcases footage captured through the lens of Ledger’s own camera, offering a unique look into his personal life. Virgil Films (virgilfilms.com). —Troy Carrington

The Freedom to Marry

The Freedom to Marry traces the marriage equality movement’s historic progress through the four decades of work by Evan Wolfson, the architect of the movement (who is the founder and president of Freedom to Marry), and pioneering civil rights attorney Mary Bonauto, who argued many of the key cases, including the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision. This doc follows the team’s audacious battle over decades, starting in the ’80s when gays and lesbians were a despised minority, through their final case before the United States Supreme Court seeking the right for all Americans to marry the person of their own choice. With fascinating depth, this film profiles the LGBT heroes who worked tirelessly for decades to make the dream of marriage equality a reality. Available June 6 on VOD and across digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.—Suzie Lynde

Counting for Thunder

Inspired by his own life experiences, actor/director/writer Phillip Irwin Cooper tells the story of a son’s return home to Alabama, where he is faced with caring for his ill mother (Emmy-winner Mariette Hartley) and reconciling with his supportive father (John Heard), while also coming out later in life and discovering romantic feelings for a childhood friend from a life he left behind in the deep South. Wolfe Video (wolfevideo.com).—Troy Carrington

