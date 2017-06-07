A rendering of the Montrose Center's planned senior housing facility at 2222 Cleburne.

By John Wright

Photos by Dalton DeHart

The Montrose Center raised $325,000 for its LGBT senior housing project over the weekend.

Kent Loftin, the center’s development director, said sold-out crowds of about 300 attended both a Saturday dinner and a Sunday brunch benefitting the project, called There’s No Place Like Home, at the Buffalo Soldier Museum.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Loftin said. “We hoped to raise $150,000. Houston continues to wow us with their generosity.”

The proceeds will go toward the center’s goal of raising $6 million from the community for the project, which will be the first of its kind in the South—and the second-largest in the nation. The remainder of the $23.5 million price tag will come from other sources, including land grants and federal tax credits.

This weekend’s fundraisers marked the formal kickoff of a three- to five-year capital campaign that’s already brought in $3 million.

“This is basically just the beginning of a fairly long road,” Loftin said.

Concierge Travel and OutReach United were the primary sponsors of the weekend events, donating $15,000 in entertainment. Performers included Miss Conception and Sister Helen Holy.

Loftin said the center plans to break ground on There’s No Place Like Home in early 2018. Construction will take an estimated two years, but could be completed sooner.

The project, at 2222 Cleburne in the historic Third Ward, will consist of 112 one- and two-bedroom apartments housing up to 150 seniors. Recent news reports about There’s No Place Like Home have generated a flurry of interest from potential residents, but Loftin said the center won’t begin accepting applications until after the groundbreaking.

“Right now, we’re encouraging any seniors in need of different services to come join our SPRY [Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years] program,” Loftin said. “We can help with housing. We can help with lots of things now.”

To learn more about SPRY, call 713-529-0037, ext. 363. To contribute to the capital campaign, go here.

Photos from the dinner and brunch below.

