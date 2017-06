0 Share with your friends Submit

Mars moves into Cancer on June 4. Be prepared, people.

This is an active month that should keep things stirred up. Mars, the planet of action, defensiveness, and headstrong deeds, enters Cancer on June 4. With the U.S. being a Cancer country, Mars can help generate a greater need for self-protection and/or a need to justify the actions taken to defend the country. This will be especially strong at the end of the month. Arians, Cancerians, Librans, and Capricorns will be most affected by Mars’ need to personalize all of your mundane experiences. • The sun starts the month in Gemini and enters Cancer on June 20 at 11:24 p.m., the first day of summer. Quicksilver Mercury is moving rapidly through Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer this month. Venus begins in Aries but enters her home sign of Taurus on the 6th. Mars moves out of Gemini and into Cancer on June 4. • Good days this month are the 1st, 9th, 20th, 24th, 26th, 27th, and 28th. Days with some tension are the 3rd, 4th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 25th, and 29th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). You are speaking your peace this month, and have a comment for almost everything that’s going on. You are feeling courageous and ready to take action on career and relationship choices in June. This could be a good time to change positions at work, or even start your own business. After midmonth, home and family require your attention. Family members are bickering more, so don’t be afraid to step in and set everyone straight. Sleep may be especially hard to get this month.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Finances are on the menu for you this month. You have been looking at different investments and/or setting up a budget to make better use of your resources. You are feeling more active and stable, especially after midmonth. In the latter half of the month, you are taking care of projects that you have been putting off. You continue to make your personal and work schedules more organized so you can make better use of your time. Relationships improve with your ruler, Venus, in Taurus for the whole month. Your magnetic charms are alluring for all of us!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Happy Birthday to the Geminis! This is your personal New Year when you have the opportunity to look back on last year’s accomplishments and undertake new personal endeavors this year. In mid-June you are focused on increasing your salary or fees for your services. Continue to work on improving your overall health through better commitment and follow-through. The 3rd, 4th, 12th, 13th, and 14th are the days you need to take off or keep your schedule very light. You won’t care to deal with drama and tension.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). The planets are giving you a month of mixed energies. Normally, the time before your birthday is a time of reflection and retreat. However, with Mars (planet of action and reaction) entering your sign on the 4th for the next 40 days, you’ll stay busy—and possibly too busy! You will need some time for retreat on the 4th, 13th, and 14th. Keep your agenda light on those days. By midmonth, you are making decisions about your career direction, the state of your relationships, and the connections you have with your family. Time to ride the wave!

LEO (July 23–August 22). The planets have been keeping you busy with both work and social responsibilities. The beginning of the month is a wonderful time to promote yourself, your products, and possibly start your own business. You are ready for a change! Friends and associates will be very supportive of you and your ventures this month. You are more organized, and are catching up on projects at work. Near the end of the month, you are ready for a break from all the activity. Make sure you take some time to recharge. The latter part of the month would be a good time to go to the spa or out to the lake.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). You are moving into a busy time for the next couple of months. There will be plenty of opportunity for improvements in your career, so you only have to decide which projects you want to commit to. Business and community organizations can provide support and a positive environment to work in. Your leadership skills are showing, so it’s an excellent time for you to act on them. Keep purging those old family beliefs that hold you back and make you doubt your own abilities.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). As with last month, there is so much going on that you may find it hard to stay centered. During the first part of June you have more flexibility in your schedule, but toward the middle of the month there are a lot more demands on your time. At work, you will want to assert your power and possibly take on a leadership role. You are looking for more independence with your relationships by developing a greater degree of trust. The latter part of the month is a very good time to renew your relationship bonds.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). You are continuing to redefine your relationships—especially the needs and expectations you have for yourself. You may find that your tolerance is especially low for those who won’t act more responsibly or participate in the functioning of your relationships. You are keeping an even closer eye on your finances this month. It can be easy to be pessimistic as you consider your financial future. Find a plan you can live with, and don’t overthink this. By the middle of the month, you are ready to have more fun and possibly do some traveling.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). Relationships are in the spotlight as the month begins. You have been in a “review and possibly renew” time frame since last August. This month you do that with your relationships. You will need new long-term goals so that you and your partners are moving in the same direction. Resistance from those partners could indicate trouble ahead. With this clarity you have about relationships, you are safer with any commitments you make. Social activity tied to business groups or community associations continues to be really good for both the mind and the soul.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). As the month begins, you are getting your workplace organized and you won’t have any patience for coworkers who don’t get with the program. This is a good month for you to work out at the gym and burn off some of that energy. As you’re being pulled in several directions at the same time, it’s important to remember that you need to come first so you can steer the ship to port. For some of you, this is a time to consider starting your own business, while others may want to retire and find opportunities elsewhere. Relationships are the main theme by midmonth. Remember to have your best relationship with yourself, so you don’t feel guilty when you realize you can’t be everything to everybody!

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Family duties and responsibilities have had you in their grip for the last couple of months. You are ready to have some fun and be creative. Children can be a source of inspiration as examples of fun and carefree behavior. By midmonth, you are in an organizing mode and may want to get rid of all those piles of stuff at home and at the office. June is an especially good month for you to work on improving your diet and exercise regimen. You might feel like your mind is working overtime, especially when you try to sleep. Electronic devices can be especially overstimulating for Aquarians, so make some time to step away from them.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Career, home and family, and long-term security are still the top headlines for you this month. At home, you may be interacting with your nuclear family and resolving issues that have been problems for a long time. You could also be doing some remodeling, or even considering moving to a smaller and more manageable living space. At work, you are clear about what you will and won’t do. Coworkers are not expecting this pushback from you, since you’ve always conformed more easily to their expectations. By midmonth you are ready for a break in the action. Make sure you take time for yourself on the 3rd, 4th, 24th, and 25th—you’ll be glad you did.

