‘Serial Mom’

Posted On 11 May 2017
Kathleen Turner stars as Beverly Sutphin in John Waters' "Serial Mom."
Celebrate Mother’s Day with this cult classic, now on Blu-ray.

serialmomIf you are ill-mannered, have a poor sense of social etiquette, or are just plain irresponsible, then beware of the cheerfully psychotic housewife Beverly Sutphin from John Waters’ wickedly hilarious cult classic Serial Mom. She will stop at nothing to get rid of anyone failing to live up to her moral code! Starring Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone) as Beverly Sutphin, Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie), and Ricki Lake (Hairspray), writer-director and pop culture icon John Waters puts a twist on the everyday mediocrity of suburban life in this outrageous dark comedy brimming with his unique brand of perverse humor and high camp. The film also stars Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos), Patricia Hearst (A Dirty Shame), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Jo Catlett (Diff’rent Strokes), Traci Lords (Cry-Baby), with a special appearance by Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company). It’s a killer comedy that will take fans and audience over the edge with laughter. Shout! Factory (shoutfactory.com). —Troy Carrington 

