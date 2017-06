The 2017 Houston Pride Parade steps off at 8:30 p.m. on June 24.

June is chock full of LGBT festivities in Houston.

Compiled by Marene Gustin

Photos by Dalton DeHart

Wear your rainbow best and get downtown early for a good parking spot, as there will be hundreds of thousands of folks celebrating the 2017 Houston LGBT Pride Festival on June 24. The party kicks off at noon at Hermann Square in front of City Hall, and frolics along until the big nighttime parade beginning at 8:30 p.m. But don’t expend all your energy on just one day, because Pride Houston (one of the oldest and biggest Pride parties in the South) rocks and rolls along all month long! Here’s the lowdown on the rundown of events in and around Houston.

June 1

• Pride Superstar Competition

Season 11 of this singing competition will be held at Rich’s. Free and open to the public.

pridehouston.org

• HATCH Youth Prom

Free for youth ages 13 to 20, HATCH celebrates LGBT awareness and the upcoming Pride Week at Numbers Nightclub. This year’s theme is Forest of Dreams.

hatchyouth.org

June 2

• Stripper Circus

Every Friday, hot male dancers and no cover throughout June.

richsnightclub.com

June 3

• LHI’s Health Fare

Learn about accessing ACA health insurance and some free health services at Legacy Community Health.

lhihouston.org

June 4

• Trash Disco 2017

Krewe of Olympus kicks off Pride with a party at Rich’s. The disco starts at 4 p.m.

kreweofolympus.org

June 5

• HIV Long-Term Survivor’s Awareness Day

June 5, 1981, was the CDC’s first mention of a rare pneumonia affecting gay men. Remember, resist, and be resilient.

letskickass.org

June 8

• Pride Superstar Competition

Season 11 of this singing competition will be held at Rich’s. Free and open to the public.

pridehouston.org

June 9

• This Is How We Pride

Party on at TC’s Houston Premier Show Bar.

facebook.com/events/1368223839938268/

June 10 & 11

• Galveston Pride Beach Bash

Party on the beach during the day with DJs, drag queens, and Jell-O shots, then wash off the sand and head to 23rd St. Station for drinks and drag shows.

galveston.gaycities.com

June 15

• Pride Superstar Competition

Season 11 of this singing competition will be held at Rich’s. Free and open to the public.

pridehouston.org

June 16

• Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston Concert

Broadway, Boys and Boas, GMCH’s first show at MATCH, will be an exciting and electric Pride concert featuring the very best of Broadway, past and present.

bcpahouston.org

June 22

• Interfaith Pride Service

A special Pride service at Congregation Emanu El at 7 p.m.

faithleaderscoalition.org

• Pride Superstar Competition Finale

Season 11 of this singing competition will be held at Rich’s. Free and open to the public.

pridehouston.org

June 23

• Eden, A Girl Pride Party

This is an official Pride Houston party for the ladies at Pearl Bar (okay, guys can come, too). Starts at 5 p.m., must be 21 years of age, and there’s a suggested $10 donation at the door. Fun includes an inflatable funhouse, silent auction, and a burlesque show!

pridehouston.org

• Rainbow on the Green

Come downtown for the Pride park party at Discovery Green, across from the convention center. Food, fun, and entertainment on several stages, including CeCe Peniston and The Voice’s season 12’s Stephanie Rice. It all starts at 7 p.m. Presented by Legacy Community Health.

discoverygreen.com

• Pride Shabbat Dinner

With the support of several local congregations, Houston-area Jews will attend a Pride Shabbat Dinner at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. Following 6 p.m. services, the Lanier Middle School Klezmer Band, along with other invited musicians, will play at the dinner and in the June 24 parade.

keshethouston.org

• Intercollegiate Pride Mixer

Aggie Pride, the Texas Exes Pride Alumni Network, and the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association will host the fourth annual Intercollegiate Pride Mixer from 6 to 9 p.m. at Guava Lamp.

tinyurl.com/pride-mixer

June 24

• Houston Pride Festival

Join us downtown for the daylong festival and the exciting nighttime parade. It’s all free and open to the public (a couple hundred thousand of them), so get here early. The festival starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Yes, it’s free, but VIP tickets are also available that include food, drink, and stadium seating.

pridehouston.org

• Pride Pub Crawl

Get your drink on from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with this downtown pub crawl. Tickets include a free cup, koozie, wristband, and shades. Get your ticket online.

itsahoustonthing.com/collections/pubcrawls

• Official Pride After Party, Beyond Wonderland

When the parade’s over, head on over to Rich’s for the official after party. If you haven’t been to Rich’s since the remodel, you are in for a world of delight—two levels for dancing, DJs, and flashing lights. Be 21 or over and drink responsibly, but don’t forget to have fun.

pridehouston.org

June 25

• Mad Tea (the Official Closing Party)

Don’t be sad, come back to Rich’s for one final blowout until next year! Cover charge TBA. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight.

pridehouston.org

June 30—July 4

• Austin Chill Weekend

A fun, three-day weekend featuring Bears, Brotherhood, Beverages, Bar-B-Q, and a Bear Party Barge on Lake Travis.

austinchillweekend.org

July 1

• Bigger than Texas Pride Parade and Festival

San Antonio’s main Pride event held at Crocket Park.

pridesanantonio.org

August 26

• Austin Pride Parade/Festival

The capitol’s Pride parade and fest.

austinpride.org

