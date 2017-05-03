0 Share with your friends Submit

There are planets in every sign. Start multitasking!

May opens with Mercury, our communicator, going direct on May 9. You can start any new projects, buy a new phone or car, and start making real plans! The Full Moon on the 10th will keep us aware of how we utilize our resources. The New Moon on the 25th should initiate more dialogue and communications with those around you. • Good days this month are the 9th, 12th, 19th, 28th, 30th, and 31st. Days with more tension are the 3rd, 10th, 11th, 25th, and 29th. • The sun starts the month in Taurus but eventually enters Gemini on the 20th. Mercury begins the month in Aries but also enters Taurus on the 15th. Otherwise, Venus is in Aries, Mars in Gemini, Jupiter in Libra, Saturn in Sagittarius, Uranus in Aries, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn. With the planets in so many signs, it’s easy to overburden our multi-tasking skills!

ARIES (March 21–April 19). As the month opens, you are being pulled in several directions and are unsure of the path to follow. First, Venus (romance and money) was retrograde in your sign, and now Mercury (communication and electronics) is retrograde in your sign. With this Mercury retrograde, you are clear about what you don’t want. You can be clearing up past issues and bringing some things to a close. After May 9th, it’s full steam ahead. Opportunities should be opening up for you in all areas of your life, and relationships are much more positive. If you are single, this is a good time to meet someone new!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Happy Birthday to the Taureans! This is your personal yearly cycle when you get to review the past year and make some new plans for this year. In the beginning of the month, you are more sensitive and may need more time to yourself. After the 15th, you are ready to get back to your routines. Money and finances are very active this month. You may be looking at future investments, or ways to make better use of your own skills. Work will be especially busy in the last half of the month. Watch your boundaries.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Mars (planet of action, initiation, and short tempers) will be traveling through your sign for the whole month. After your ruler, Mercury, goes direct on the 9th, you are ready to take action. This is a good time to take some risks, express your discontent, and stick up for yourself. You are ready to get your health regimen back on track. Friends are especially important to you. This is also a good time to join a community group or participate in a project to help others.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Career and long-term security continue to be the major themes for you this month. Although you have had a lot of good ideas, you have been sluggish about doing something about them. This is a lot easier after May 9. You continue to be busy, but you’re easily pulled in several directions at the same time. Remember the person you need to satisfy is you, and not everyone else. This is a good month for writing on your blog or doing some publishing. By the end of the month, you will need some time for R&R.

LEO (July 23–August 22). This is a busy month for you. Your career sector is especially active this month. You can easily take on a leadership role in your current position or possibly look for other opportunities, especially after May 9. In the latter half of the month, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with community organizations and/or to increase your circle of friends. This is a good month for you to travel, work on your novel, or teach some classes. Relationships are more positive if you are involved. If you are single, this is a good time to meet new people!

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). You have a philosophical bent this month, with ideas and views about how to fix and repair everything. And, of course, you are right! Getting your finances in order can be your path to freedom, and people are willing to help! Career is even more important after mid month. You are ready to start some new projects that really spark your interest. Pay attention on the 10th, 11th, and 12th, as you will need some time for yourself. Relationships can be foggy if you aren’t clear about what your needs are. Your home repairs continue.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Relationships continue to be the main focus throughout May. You are much more verbal about your boundaries. This isn’t just about your romantic partner—it’s also about your family’s expectations for you, and how you are treated at work. Trust becomes more than just an idea. After midmonth, you are taking life a bit lighter. This could be an excellent time to get away, take a class, or find some mind-expanding things to do. Enjoy your break, as your hectic path returns in June.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). You have been doing a lot of housecleaning in all areas of your life. On the work front, you have been remaking your schedule and adapting it to reflect more of who you are. You are also making more time for you, via better eating and more exercise. Long-term financial planning remains big on your list this entire year. You will be especially aware of this energy in the last week of May. You are more socially active, especially in the last half of the month. The last half of May is also a very good time to renew those romantic bonds if you are involved, and a good time to be looking if you are not!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You continue to be in a creative and playful mood, even though you are serious about what you are doing. Taking some classes on your favorite topic, spending more time with Mother Nature, or connecting more with your children are all good ways to connect to that playful side of your personality. Your relationships need some attention. You will want to find some time to renew those connections, especially in the latter half of the month. Disagreements could occur if you don’t take the time. You will need some time for yourself during the last week of May. Plan ahead!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). Home and family life is still the focus, as it has been for the last three months. This month you will reach some conclusions and make decisions that will put some order back into that part of your life. You may be looking to move and possibly remodel. There are some new career opportunities that may even involve relocating. Personally, you are detoxing your system and getting rid of things that no longer interest you. You are much more real in your relationships, so you may seem inflexible to others. Coworkers could have more drama than usual. Continue to make time for health and exercise in your life as a positive outlet for some of the stress at work.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). You have been open and communicative about your needs, and about getting your life more organized. You have been reviewing your own habits and daily schedule during the retrograde period. That has given you more time to consider just how you want your daily schedule to work. You may have had more contact with siblings or people from your childhood. Feeling at home is very important for you. You will have plenty of ideas about how to make your nest more comfortable. Toward the end of the month, you are looking for some fun and relaxing activities.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Money and financial planning continue to be important for you during the entire month. You have been looking for ways to improve your situation. For some, this is a time to take a leadership role at work, or to become a leader by starting your own business. This will be clearer after May 12. There is extra energy, especially after midmonth. Connecting with friends and family will be more important as the month progresses. Make sure you take some time for yourself during the last week of May!

Comments