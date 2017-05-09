0 Share with your friends Submit

Janis Joplin’s own words tell much of this doc’s story through a series of letters she wrote home over the years, many made public here for the first time. Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her recordings have never left the radio or the hearts of rock fans. This film offers new understanding of a bright, complex woman whose meteoric rise and sudden demise changed music forever and continues to influence musicians. MVD Visual (mvdvisual.com). —Suzie Lynde

