Janis: Little Girl Blue

Posted On 09 May 2017
Submit

DVDFullWrapCoverTemplateJanis Joplin’s own words tell much of this doc’s story through a series of letters she wrote home over the years, many made public here for the first time. Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her recordings have never left the radio or the hearts of rock fans. This film offers new understanding of a bright, complex woman whose meteoric rise and sudden demise changed music forever and continues to influence musicians. MVD Visual (mvdvisual.com).  —Suzie Lynde

