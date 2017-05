0 Share with your friends Submit

Houston LGBT advocates plan to gather at the Montrose Center on Thursday night if President Donald Trump signs a “religious freedom” executive order as expected.

After POLITICO first reported the administration’s plans for the executive order Tuesday, a senior administration official told CNN it is “definitely possible” the White House could roll it out on Thursday to coincide with the National Day of Prayer.

“Resist Trump’s Anti-LGBTQ Executive Order” is tentatively set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. From the Facebook event page:

The media is reporting that President Trump will be signing a broadly worded religious refusal executive order (EO) on Thursday.

In February a leaked draft of this EO revealed it was directly targeting the LGBTQ community and access to reproductive healthcare. While we don’t know what this new version says, it’s a safe bet that it will be similar.

Join us as we resist this license to discriminate against the LGBTQ community by rallying in opposition.

Rallies are also planned in Dallas and other cities in if Trump signs the executive order. The Human Rights Campaign hosted a rally in Washington on Wednesday. You can tell Trump not to sign the order by calling the White House comment line at 202-456-1111 or switchboard at 202-456-1414.

Stay tuned.

