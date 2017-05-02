(WOWT 6 News)

OMAHA, Nebraska — Creighton University is investigating a “hateful” message pinned on a student’s dorm room door.

“By the time I got to my door, there was no one there,” Joseph Gray said. “I saw the note on my door.”

Gray got a rude awakening when he saw that note. It said, “Kill yourself. Leave our school. Gays are not welcome in Nebraska or Creighton.” The note also included a gay slur.

“I’m not the only gay kid on campus,” Gray said. “I’m not the only kid that suffers from bullying on campus related to this.”

Which is why Gray shared his story with WOWT 6 News. After finding the note on his door, he took it to the university in hopes of finding who is responsible.

“I have to go on the street and worry about it every day,” Gray said. “I shouldn’t have to come back to where I sleep and worry about what I’m going to see.”

The university is investigating what happened, sending a statement to students Friday that read in part, “The incident is a breach of the Jesuit values we all share as the Creighton community, values which bind us all in the common mission of ensuring Creighton is a safe, respectful, inclusive place.”

“To tell someone to just kill themselves is not OK,” Gray said.

Gray said he wants Creighton to show more commitment to helping LGBTQ students. Either way, he is hoping others can hear his story.

He even posted it on Facebook getting more than 1,000 reactions and 1,000 shares. He said he is getting messages from all over.

While he does not know who put the note on his door, he simply wants the person responsible to learn the kind of damage it can do.

“I don’t want to ruin someone’s life,” Gray said. “It didn’t ruin my life. All it did was frustrate me, and I’m a big kid, but it can ruin someone else’s.”

Gray said it was not the first time something like this has happened to him at Creighton because he is gay.

The university president calls the note “hateful” and “discriminatory.” He said the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is investigating what happened.

