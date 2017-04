Urban Eats' Asian Chopped Salad with Roasted Chicken.

Enjoy these recipes from five of our gayborhood favorites!

MAINE-LY SANDWICHES’

Girl Scout Caramel Delight Whoopie Pies

Ingredients:

2¼ cups flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ cup (½ stick)

unsalted butter

4 tbsp shortening

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ cup buttermilk

2 tbsp milk

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp white vinegar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp of caramel sauce

4 chopped-up Girl

Scout Caramel

Delight cookies

Filling

1 small jar of marshmallow fluff

2 cups powdered sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter

4 chopped-up Girl Scout Caramel Delight cookies

Toasted coconut

1 tbsp caramel sauce

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

• In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

• In a large bowl, cream together the butter and shortening. Add both sugars and whip until combined. Add eggs, one at a time. Stir in buttermilk and caramel sauce.

• In a small bowl, combine the milk, baking soda, and vinegar. Add both the flour mixture and the milk mixture to the batter, mixing just until combined. Stir in vanilla extract. Take the bowl off the mixer and fold in the chopped-up cookies.

• Using a small cookie scoop, evenly space the batter onto your cookie sheet. Bake 8–10 minutes, or until the cookies start to brown and spring back when pressed lightly in the center. Let the cookies cool.

• For the filling, whisk the butter and powdered sugar together (mix at medium speed) until light and fluffy. Add the jar of marshmallow fluff and caramel sauce.

• Remove the mixing bowl and fold in the toasted coconut and the chopped-up cookies.

• Finally, use a cookie scoop of your choice to scoop the filling onto the cake bottom. Add the Whoopie top and enjoy!

MAINE-LY SANDWICHES

3310 S. Shepherd Dr.

mainelysandwiches.com

ACADIAN BAKERS’ Creole Kisses

Makes 24 kisses

Ingredients:

10 egg whites

2 cups sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups pecan pieces

• Whip egg whites until they peak.

• Continue, slowly adding sugar, vanilla, and pecan pieces.

• Scoop out with a 3-ounce ice cream scoop.

• Place on baking sheets and bake in convection oven for approximately 20 minutes at 275 degrees.

THE ACADIAN BAKERS

604 W. Alabama St.

acadianbakers.com

RUDYARD’S Before It’s Gone

Ingredients:

1 oz Jameson

½ oz Barenjager

¼ oz lemon juice

½ oz agave

• Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a pinch of cloves.

RUDYARD’S BRITISH PUB

2010 Waugh Dr.

rudyardspub.com

GIACOMO’S Pasta e Fagioli (Pasta & Bean Soup)

Makes 8–10 servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups dried cannellini beans

2 oz finely diced pancetta

1 cup finely diced red onion

¾ cup finely diced celery

¾ cup finely diced carrot

2 cloves garlic, peeled

¼ bunch Italian parsley, leaves only

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

8 cups water

1 28-oz can plum tomatoes (preferably imported San Marzano), chopped with their juice

4 fresh sage leaves, coarsely chopped

½ pound dried pasta

As needed: freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano and extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle over the soup

• Soak cannellini beans overnight in plenty of water. Drain and rinse thoroughly, discarding any beans that float to the surface.

• Finely chop the garlic and parsley together.

• Place the pancetta, onion, carrot, and celery in a large stock pot with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and sauté over medium heat until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the garlic and parsley, stir well to combine, and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until all vegetables are tender and slightly caramelized (golden brown; the caramelization will add lots of flavor).

• Add the water, chopped tomatoes with their juice, drained beans, and sage leaves.

Raise heat to high and bring to a brisk boil. Immediately lower the temperature to a gentle simmer and cook partially covered until the beans are fully cooked, at least 1½ hours. Taste five different beans to make sure they are tender.

• Strain out about ¾ cup of the cooked beans and purée them. Cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water until “al dente.” Add the puréed beans and pasta to the stock pot, stirring to combine them in the soup. Taste, and adjust salt and pepper seasoning if necessary.

• Top each serving of soup with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a dusting of grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

GIACOMO’S CIBO E VINO

3215 Westheimer

giacomosciboevino.com

URBAN EATS’ Asian Chopped Salad with Roasted Chicken

Makes five two-cup servings

Ingredients:

Salad Base

2 cups thinly sliced Napa cabbage

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 cups mixed spring greens

2 cups thinly sliced oven-roasted chicken

½ cup julienned carrot

½ cup julienned jicama

½ cup sliced Asian cucumber

½ cup thinly sliced scallions

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped mint

¼ cup sliced toasted almonds

¼ cup crumbled uncooked and toasted raman

• Combine all ingredients in a large

serving bowl.

Ginger Hoisin Dressing

½ cup apricot preserves

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 clove minced garlic

1 tsp five-spice mix

1 cup olive oil

1½ cups rice wine vinegar

• Whisk all ingredients together and chill.

Spicy Peanut Dressing

2 limes, zest and juice

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp red chili flakes

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1½ cups rice wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

½ cup warm water

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup peanut butter

• Whisk all ingredients together and chill.

• Lightly dress salad with ½ cup of the Ginger Hoisin Dressing.

• Serve additional dressing and the Spicy Peanut Dressing on the side.

URBAN EATS

3414 Washington Ave.

feasturbaneats.com

