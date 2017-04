Sweet Success: In addition to being an accomplished restaurateur, Dalia Zelko is also founder of the Heights Honey Project, where she presides as a master beekeeper.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Jamie Zelko, her wife, Dalia “Ivy,” and longtime friend Edgardo de la Garza will be opening an innovative garden bistro in a Bellaire park on May 1. The Ivy & James bistro, located within Evelyn’s Park on Bellaire Blvd., will offer grab-and-go dishes created from organic local ingredients, including herbs from Jamie’s on-site herb garden (a feature also found at their award-winning Zelko Bistro in the Heights). “We are thrilled to be a part of such a meaningful project that is sure to positively impact this generation, and many generations to come,” says Dalia Zelko.

The Ivy & James will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday until 10 p.m. “One will even be able to go online and order a custom-made picnic basket to enjoy under the century-old oak trees in the beer garden,” adds executive chef Jamie Zelko, who was featured on the Food Network’s “Meats & Potatoes” show. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, chef Zelko will open the café for two prix-fixe seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., where she will serve her award-winning fresh-from-the-garden cuisine paired with a curated wine list.

As an acclaimed chef, culinary conservationist, and beekeeper, 36-year-old Jamie Zelko treasures her growing reputation as a “sustainable restaurateur,” an effort to which she is fiercely committed. She calls her culinary style “New American comfort,” which she perfected at her popular and eponymous Zelko Bistro in the Heights. Diners and critics fell in love with her delicious organic cuisine that surprised their palates and cemented their belief in Zelko’s down-to-the-last-detail advocacy for local, responsibly sourced food. Zelko continues to push for greater attention to ecosystems, the agriculture that surrounds them, and the impact that positive food choices have in bringing together community.

As co-owners, Dalia Zelko and Edgardo de la Garza bring business acumen and international savvy honed by years in the corporate environment to their new venture. As founder of the Heights Honey Project (where she presides as master beekeeper), Zelko shares her partner Jamie’s passion for social responsibility. De la Garza’s résumé includes a weeklong boot-camp program offered by the Culinary Institute of America, and years of large-scale consumer marketing research.

Comments