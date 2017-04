Author David Samuel Levinson. Photo: Jared Lazarus

Openly gay author David Samuel Levinson will be in Houston on Tuesday, April 11 to promote his latest novel, Tell Me How This Ends Well.

Levinson will read from the book and sign copies at 7 p.m. at Brazos Bookstore, 2421 Bissonnett St.

Tell Me How This Ends Well is set in Los Angeles in 2022, where the Jacobson family is coming apart at the seams. A flood of Israeli refugees into the country has brought deep hostilities and latent anti-Semitism to the forefront of American life.

Amid this fraught political climate, the Jacobsons gather for Passover. Despite the backdrop of increased intolerance and terror, their immediate problems seem to be more personal than political.

The three adult children of Julian and Roz Jacobson (the youngest son, Jacob, is gay) have begun to suspect that their hateful, sociopathic father is hastening their mother’s demise, and years of resentment reach a climax as the siblings debate whether they will go through their ill-considered plot to murder their father and end his iron rule once and for all. That is, if they can put aside their bickering and their grudges, not to mention their festering relationships with their partners and distrust of one another long enough to act.

Darkly comic, disturbingly prescient, and accomplished, Tell Me How This Ends Well interweaves the stories of this complicated family into a rare and compelling exploration of the state of America itself, asking profound questions about where our world and country could be heading.

