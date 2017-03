0 Share with your friends Submit

From TPWD News:

Harris County is the recipient of a $1 million urban outdoor grant for its Alabonson Sports and Nature Center project located in northwest Houston. Proposed development for the project includes a football field, softball fields, a soccer field, pavilion with picnic tables, playground, cable run for the blind, native landscaping, irrigation, utilities and bike racks.

Harris County will receive a $1 million urban indoor grant toward development of the John Paul’s Landing Environmental Education Center. Proposed developments includes the 7,855 square foot facility with furnishing and equipment, utilities, road and parking.

Houston was awarded an urban outdoor grant of $1 million for its Avondale Promenade Park project. Proposed development for the park include a community plaza, pedestrian promenade, pavilion, landscaping with irrigation, interpretive signs, playground, picnic tables, benches, porch swings, dog park, bird roost, utilities and fencing.

The Lavaca Navidad River Authority will receive a $475,559 non-urban indoor grant for its community nature education center project. Proposed development includes a 3,885 square foot building with an exhibit hall, kitchen, meeting rooms, commons area, office and restrooms.

The Timber Lane Utility District is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban indoor grant for its community center project in Cypress Creek Park. The proposal will includes a 20,000 square foot community center with meeting and event space, educational displays and library, classroom, greenhouse, boardwalk deck, restrooms, maintenance building, storage space and offices.

