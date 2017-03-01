Kehlani: SweetSexySavage

Submit

2-kehlaniSweetSexySavage came to me on a beach in Hawaii,” the R&B singer/songwriter says. “I realized that’s what women are. We can hurt. We can also be hurt. We can go as hard as we can soft. We can be as crazy as we can be sympathetic. We’re all of the above.” Kehlani’s SweetSexSavage World Tour makes it to Houston on May 21 at Warehouse Live. More at kehlanimusic.com. Suzie Lynde

