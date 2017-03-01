0 Share with your friends Submit

The acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist performs timeless standards (“I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “Just in Time”) and theater classics (“Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Somewhere/The Impossible Dream”). The album also features original songs by the album’s producer Paul Rolnick, including the album’s lead single, the title track “It’s About Time,” which honors our national marriage-equality victory. Zevely Records (karenmason.com). —Troy Carrington

Comments