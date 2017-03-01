Karen Mason: It’s About Time

Posted On 01 Mar 2017
0 Comment
0
0
Share with your friends










Submit

1karenmasonThe acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist performs timeless standards (“I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “Just in Time”) and theater classics (“Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Somewhere/The Impossible Dream”). The album also features original songs by the album’s producer Paul Rolnick, including the album’s lead single, the title track “It’s About Time,” which honors our national marriage-equality victory. Zevely Records (karenmason.com). Troy Carrington

Comments

comments


Tags:  It’s About Time Karen Mason music





Troy Carrington is a regular contributor to OutSmart Magazine.





Previous Post
'The ABC’s of LGBT+' By Ashley Mardell
Next Post
Kehlani: SweetSexySavage



You might also like






Next Story
'The ABC’s of LGBT+' By Ashley Mardell
 In her debut book, the author provides a voice to a grossly misrepresented community looking to move beyond the typical and trite...