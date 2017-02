Share with your friends Submit

While trying to live together in harmony, pay the rent, and become part of an artistic queer community, best friends Billy and Daniel find themselves dealing with difficult emotional issues—especially when it comes to finding and losing love. This new eight-episode Dekkoo-original series offers a passionate portrayal of young gay people struggling to find love and meaning in a con-

fusing world. TLA Releasing (tlareleasing.com). —Troy Carrington

