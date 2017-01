Share on Pinterest Share with your friends Submit

Deirdre Murphy and her partner, Sara Jane (SJ) Edmonds have just moved into their first house in the West End of Bradley, Massachusetts, where Deirdre teaches at Brandywine Academy. A dedicated teacher from a working-class background, she is well-loved by her students. But the murder of a 10-year-old boy from the East End changes everything—for Deirdre and SJ, for the girls at Brandywine, and for all of Bradley. And when Deirdre is falsely accused of sexually molesting one of her students, the entire town erupts. Akashic Books (akashicbooks.com). —Suzie Lynde

Comments